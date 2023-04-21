“I'm not angry”: Micah responds to Paul’s accusations regarding her visiting Europe with a "random dude" post Love Is Blind

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden got engaged on Love Is Blind season 4, but didn’t tie the knot in the finale. The two dated for a while after the show, before parting ways. At the time, Paul accused Micah of flying to Europe with a “random dude” just after breaking up with him. In the latest episode of The Viall Files, she addressed those accusations and mentioned that Paul dated someone from the cast post-split.

She said:

“I was never angry about that. I'm not angry about that.”

Earlier in an interview, Paul mentioned that Micah didn’t seem upset about their break-up, instead, she went to Europe.

He said:

“After I came back to Seattle she broke it off. Then [she] immediately f**ks off to Europe with like some random person, a random dude.”

Paul and Micah were engaged on Love Is Blind and were all set to get married in the finale. But the former refused to take the big leap, leaving his then-fiance heartbroken.

Micah clarified the timeline of her Europe trip

The Viall Files podcast host Nick Viall mentioned in the latest episode that he asked Micah Lussier about Paul’s accusations post her interview.

Micah responded:

“Paul's definitely out here making some claims. It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup, you know, with someone else in the cast and that's absolutely within his right.”

Clarifying the Europe timeline, the Love is Blind star added:

"I went on this Europe trip, that he's talking about, months after we had broken up and that's my right too. We're both single people, we both deserve to be happy, we deserve to find our person. Unfortunately, it wasn't each other.”

The marketing manager continued:

“I'm being honest but it is what it is and it's been a year and I think it's just time to move on and moving forward. I have no intention of throwing him under the bus and I hope he gives me the same respect.”

Nick and his co-hosts lauded Micah for her response. They later asked her if she had any clue that Paul was not going to marry her. Micah implied that she had a feeling because whenever the ex-couple used to have a conversation about getting married, she never got “reassurance from him.”

Paul, on the other hand, revealed in another interview that he dated cast member Wendi Kong post-split with Micah.

What did Paul say to Micah in Love Is Blind season 4 finale?

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier were one of the couples who walked down the altar in Love Is Blind season 4. When the two came face-to-face, they read their vows and expressed their love for each other.

The officiant first gave Micah the chance to make a decision about whether she wanted to say “I Do.” But she requested Paul to go first.

He started by expressing his love for her and then said:

“I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um… I think that we’re not there.”

As Paul tried to explain why he said no, Micah started crying and ran indoors. The couple later admitted that they dated each other for some time before breaking up for good.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the journey of the former couple on Love is Blind season 4 streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes