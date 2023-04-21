“It was disrespectful”: Micah Lussier opens up on the viral pool party scene with Kwame Appiah on Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 4 ended with a dramatic reunion episode on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Since then, cast members have been sharing their experiences on podcasts. Micah Lussier recently appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, and opened up about her equation with Kwame Appiah. Their pool party clip went viral, featuring them spending time with each other and ignoring their fiancés.

In a recent podcast episode, Nick questioned why they were at the poolside rather than with their respective partners. Micah retorted that she didn't even realize that her behavior was inappropriate as all of them were pretty drunk.

She said:

“It was a disaster. I was definitely really drunk. I think… I think it was disrespectful, I think we both disrespected our fiances, but there's so… there's so many feelings.”

The poolside scene took place in Love Is Blind season 4 episode 4, where Kwame and Micah were seen talking about their breakup. The two picked different partners and got engaged; Kwame chose Chelsea, while Micah went with Paul.

Micah explained why she was with Kwame at the pool party on Love Is Blind

In episode 4 of Love Is Blind season 4, Kwame, Micah, and some co-stars raised their glasses for a toast at the poolside. Micah toasted to “failed proposal,” which hurt Kwame, and he pulled her aside for a conversation.

After Micah admitted that she was joking, they both confessed their care for one another. The scene looked like they were spending some alone time with each other, ignoring their respective fiancés.

In The Viall Files episode, Micah clarified that they were intoxicated and admitted that they were “disrespectful” to Chelsea and Paul.

The Love Is Blind star added:

“I think I was kind of overcompensating. I felt bad about our breakup. I was under the impression that he was probably still hurt from it just from, I don't know, the way he was talking, the things he was saying, and how the breakup went. So I think I was over compensating a little bit. I wasn't interested, I get why it looks like I was at 100.”

Nick Viall asked whether there were any lingering feelings between the two. In response, Micah said no.

Meanwhile, she and Paul didn’t marry on Love Is Blind as the latter said no at the altar. However, her ex from the pods, Kwame, married his chosen bride, Chelsea.

In the podcast episode, the Bachelor alum further asked Micah whether she thought Chelsea and Kwame would work out. Micah stated that fans didn’t notice it, but the couple was very much alike. Nick intervened by saying that he thought Kwame hated Chelsea on the show.

Micah responded:

“I don't think he hates her. I think they actually really care about each other. I think it looks weird, I think they’re…they're so different for me. It's hard for me to understand them but they're similar to each other and I think that they have a chance."

Micah added that she would bet on the couple as Chelsea held the relationship.

For those unaware, Kwame connected with Chelsea and Micah in the pods before they saw each other. Micah, on the other hand, was also torn between Kwame and Paul Peden. Eventually, Kwame proposed to Chelsea, and Micah got engaged to Paul.

In the finale of Love Is Blind season 4, Kwame and Chelsea got married, but Paul refused to marry Micah.

All the episodes are available on Netflix.

