"There was another girl": Paul Peden revealed he went on dates with a Love Is Blind co-star post Micah split

Love Is Blind season 4 ended on a dramatic note, featuring married couples and some cast members who didn’t end up tying the knot. Paul Peden and Micah Lussier did not get married as the former did not say "I do" in the finale episode. However, he recently revealed in an interview that he dated another cast member after the Netflix show ended.

Paul went out on a few dates with co-star Wendi Kong after Love Is Blind came to an end. Speaking to E! News, the environmental scientist said:

“There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer. I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her."

Hailing from Seattle, Wendi Kong is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer whose journey ended on the Netflix show after her engagement to Jimmy.

"We were really similar" - Love Is Blind season 4 cast member Paul explains why he and Wendi didn’t work out

While speaking to E! News, Paul Peden revealed he went on dates with Love Is Blind co-star Wendi Kong in the real world. However, he mentioned that they were “never exclusive” and soon parted ways after a few dates.

Explaining why the relationship didn’t work, Paul stated:

“It's almost too much. I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar.”

In Love Is Blind season 4, Wendi initially had an instant connection with Jimmy, and they got engaged. However, she and her partner Jimmy were not chosen as one of the five couples for the Mexico phase of the show.

Speaking about why not all couples get a chance to continue on the show, creator Chris Coelen told PEOPLE:

“I think really what it comes down to is how people get there in the first place. We're looking to tell the most genuine, most authentic stories that we can and that's really the criteria by which we judge what stories we're going to follow, and the stories we're going to then tell on the program."

After Netflix decided not to continue the couple's storyline, the two worked on their relationship in the real world. Post dating for three months, Wendi and Jimmy ended their relationship but were still friends.

Wendi then got in touch with Paul Peden and the two almost got into a relationship. Unfortunately, the latter found that she was too similar to him and thus ended things with her.

What happened between Paul and Micah in Love Is Blind finale?

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier got engaged on Love Is Blind season 4. After going through many ups and downs, the two managed to reach the finale, which was D-Day.

They bought rings and decided on their wedding outfits and were all set to tie the knot surrounded by their loved ones. As Micah walked down the aisle, Paul looked happy and in love. The two embraced each other as they said “Love you” and even read out their heart-melting vows.

The officiant then asked Micah whether she was ready to say “I do” and prove that love is truly blind. The reality TV star requested Paul to give his decision first, so the officiant asked him the same questions.

In response, Paul stated that he loved Micah and would like to see a future with her. However, he continued:

“I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um… I think that we’re not there.”

Micah was heartbroken and stormed off in tears as Paul followed her and tried to apologize. The latter mentioned during the Love Is Blind reunion that the duo continued dating for a while after they made their way to the altar, but soon parted ways.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch all the episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

