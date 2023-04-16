Which two pod couples' engagement didn't make it on Love is Blind season 4? Current relationship status explored

Netflix’s Love is Blind recently wrapped up season 4 and witnessed several couples form bonds and break-up while two walking out of the show legally married. However, there were some couples who connected on the show but whose journey was not featured post their time in the pods.

Jimmy Forde, Wendi Kong, Ava Jenson, and Joshua JP Schultz all found love while on the Netflix social experiment, but their journeys were not showcased to the full extent and they left the show in secret while trying to make their relationships work on the outside.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are available to stream on the streaming platform.

Jimmy and Wendi, Ava and JP found love while on Love is Blind

The Netflix social experiment that recently wrapped up its fourth installment featured love stories of several people who fell in love, sight unseen. While six couples were showcased, two were left out of the limelight as the show progressed.

These couples fell in love the same way the others did, with a wall in the middle of them and got engaged like the other couples did. However, their journeys and what came after were not shown on the popular show.

1) Jimmy and Wendi

Jimmy Forde fell in love with Wendi Kong while on Love is Blind season 4. While in conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, Jimmy, the 29-year-old technical product manager, stated that their connection was instant. Jimmy further revealed that one of the first things Wendi had said to him was that she had only packed half a suitcase for the show.

He added that it was very “jarring” and different than anything he had heard from other women, which immediately attracted him to her. He added that that is when he knew that she was the one he wanted to be with.

Wendi stated that she was attracted to the Love is Blind season 4 cast member’s adventurous spirit and “explorative nature.”

She added:

"He was also very emotionally comforting. I revealed things that probably would’ve taken months and months of consistently dating one person in the real world to reveal."

After Jimmy proposed, the two headed back to Seattle as opposed to Mexico with the rest of the group, however, that’s when things “started going back to earth” and everything “started to unravel a bit,” according to the male cast member. The couple dated for three months before calling it quits but are still on friendly terms.

2) Ava and JP

These two cast members entered Love is Blind after getting out of long-term relationships. While Ava entered the pods as a divorcee, JP had gotten out of a six-year-long relationship that ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo felt attracted to one another; for Ava, it was JP’s “fun, emotionally in tune, and communicative” nature while for the male cast member, it was Ava’s “resiliency” and how she overcame adversity in life.

While they didn’t immediately connect while in the pods, once JP had eyes for her, he ended things with Chelsea and Micah before he decided to propose to Ava, stating:

"Everything I felt in the pods felt real. I was so excited when she said yes."

However, the couple's engagement ended even before they reached Seattle. Eva said that when she saw him at the airport she thought he was a completely different person. She continued:

"As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement."

Love is Blind season 4 is set to air its reunion live on Sunday, April 16, at 8:00 pm ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes