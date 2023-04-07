Which couple broke up in Love is Blind season 4 episodes 9, 10, 11

Love is Blind season 4 dropped more episodes this week. The latest episodes showcased the individuals further navigating their lives as engaged couples. They met each other’s families, looked at wedding outfits, and celebrated their upcoming big day with bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Not every couple will make it down the aisle, however, and for those who do, who knows how many I Do’s the season will witness? Episode eight began with the aftermath of Chelsea’s birthday party, and the beginning came to an end for Jackelina and Marshall, as they decided to part ways soon after.

Love is Blind season 4 will air its finale episode next week on Friday, April 14, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Jackelina and Marshall part ways in Love is Blind season 4

Love is Blind season 4's latest episodes began with Jackelina and Marshall having a conversation about the future of their relationship after Josh Demas, Jackie’s ex from the show, expressed his desire to be with her during the previous episode.

While Marshall wanted to discuss their situation, Jackelina claimed she was too tired and did not want to talk about it post-midnight. She asks him to "just love" her and tells him that she believes he's a great and sweet guy.

As the group proceeded to look at wedding attire later in the episode, Jackeline didn't show, leaving the two in a state of limbo. Tiffany sent Brett a message informing him about the absence of the Love is Blind season 4 cast member, who told Marshall about the same.

He pulled him aside and said:

"Tiff just texted me and said that Jackie didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting."

The episode ended with Jackelina meeting Josh Demas, who brought her flowers. The two discussed their journey while in the pods, and he apologized to her for his behavior. He further told her that losing her was his biggest regret and that he loved her.

The next Love is Blind season 4 episode began with Jackelina saying that she first saw him physically at Chelsea's party and felt attracted to him immediately. She told him that even before she saw him, she heard his voice and immediately recognized him.

The contestant further told Josh that she thinks Marshall is “too sensitive” for her and that their relationship was the first time someone showed her that they wanted her.

She added:

"I wanted to keep that."

Marshall told his friends about her not being at the boutique, and in a confessional, he stated that he does love her and that he deserved to be treated better than that.

He added:

"I couldn’t even get the decency of a text message. If she wants to talk, cool. I’m done talking."

Later in the episode, the two sat down to have a conversation and decided to go their separate ways. Marshall demanded answers and asked her why she accepted his proposal in the first place.

Jackelina said:

"What I felt for you was real."

She continued:

"It’s just the outside world got to us."

She told her Love is Blind season 4 fiance that she felt emotionally drained and couldn’t sufficiently answer his questions. She highlighted Chelsea's party and informed him that she couldn't grant his wishes.

He said:

"I would like the ring back. I don’t think that you deserve it."

Jackeline refused to return the ring and stated that she accepted it intending to marry him and that their relationship in the pods was real.

