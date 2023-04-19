"AS HE SHOULD": Why are Love Is Blind fans agreeing with Paul Peden's accusations towards host Vanessa Lachey?

Love is Blind season 4 recently aired its first ever almost live segment of the reunion special which saw contestants hash out their differences and cover the most talked-about moments of the season.

However, one of the major takeaways of the night was unrelated to how the contestants acted throughout the season but host Vanessa Lachey’s biased behavior towards some of the male contestants.

Fans agree with Paul Peden's accusations about Love is Blind host Vanessa Lachey being biased (Image via Instagram/@enews)

Paul Peden, who was engaged to Micah during the show, recently opened up about being interrogated during the reunion special. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the environmental scientist said that he felt that he detected a little bit of “personal bias” but that he isn’t sure what it was, adding:

"I guess she’s within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn’t present as being an objective neutral party if that’s the case."

E! News covered the story as well and took to its social media account to further shed light on it. Fans took to the post's comment section to agree with the Love is Blind season 4 cast member and wrote that he was right.

"Super cringe": Love is Blind fans react to Paul Peden’s accusations towards Vanessa Lachey

Love is Blind season 4 recently aired its reunion special and fans were not happy with the way the segment was hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. They felt that the latter was biased towards the apparent mean girls of the show and targeted the wrong people and cast member and Paul Peden agrees.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the environmental scientist voiced his opinion about Vanessa Lachey being biased and being unable to have a full-length conversation. E! News shared a post of the conversation on their Instagram handle where fans rushed in his support and stated that the hosts were biased and should be replaced.

One pointed out that she’s like this in every show that she hosts and “makes it about her.” They added that she displays toxic behavior and that hosting isn’t something that Vanessa is good at. Many opined that the host has been the same ever since Love is Blind season 1 and that she is “rude, condescending, and insufferable.”

Fans call Vanessa's Lachey's behavior cringe and inappropriate (Image via Instagram/@enews)

Fans call out Vanessa Lachey's behavior during Love is Blind season 4 reunion (Image via Instagram/@enews)

Fans asks Netflix to replace the Lacheys as hosts (Image via Instagram/@enews)

Many added that her ignorance towards Paul Peden and Marshall Glaze made them want to boycott the show. They added that the host put Micah and Jackelina on a pedestal and was about supporting women regardless of what they do. Fans further stated that the cast members deserve an apology from Lachey.

They pointed out that her behavior of asking season 4 cast members about when they’re going to have children was inappropriate and stated that she was “totally out of line.”

Several fans took to the post to tell Netflix to change the hosts and some of the suggestions included Khloe Kardashian and Andy Cohen.

Paul and Micah recently revealed why they broke up

Love is Blind season 4 saw several couples making it down the aisle and only one who didn’t say "I do." However, their story didn’t end there as Paul and Micah continued to date post the show and the failed wedding ceremony.

The couple spoke to E! News about trying to make things work after the show but revealed that while they did date afterward, the distance got the better of them. Micah was initially splitting her time between Seattle and Arizona and moved to Arizona post their final break up.

She said:

"At that point, I decided to go back to Arizona. It just didn’t feel like we were both all in. We just had a lot of hurt from what had happened in the past."

Episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

