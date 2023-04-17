Why do Love is Blind fans think host Vanessa Lachey was playing favorites in the recent reunion special?

Love is Blind season 4 aired its live reunion this week and while there was a lot of hype around the first-ever live-streamed reunion special for the Netflix show, fans were left disappointed in more than one way. Whether it were technical issues that caused them to wait over 30 minutes to be able to stream the special, or the hosts' incompetent behavior during the show, the reunion special was a let down to many.

Fans took to Twitter to call out co-host Vanessa’s behavior and state that she was seemingly favoring the wrong people during the special. Her questioning of Marshall and Paul as opposed to the supposed villains of the show didn’t sit well with several as they felt that one of the only reasons she was doing so was because the villains in question were women.

Many further added that she should also be in the villains category of season four since she was “protecting the mean girls” and encouraged Netflix to change the hosts in the future.

"I vote that Nick and Vanessa are never allowed to host again": Love is Blind fans slam hosts for her behavior during the reunion special

Love is Blind season 4 recently aired its reunion special on Netflix and while it was supposed to be live, fans had to wait for a while due to technical issues that caused the stream to be delayed. But that wasn't the biggest letdown of the evening as viewers felt that while Nick Lachey barely got his words in, Vanessa got all the wrong words in.

Fans stated that it felt like the co-host was playing favorites all night long, and that she was “acting shady” by targeting the wrong people. They called her a “terrible host” and asked Netflix to bring in new hosts and suggested that Bravo host the reunion special.

Love is Blind fans further said that nobody can be a “girls’ girl” like Vanessa Lachey as she is the embodiment of supporting women’s rights. They added that she mostly supports “women’s wrongs”. Check out some of these tweets below:

Angel Princess @TXprincess713 #LOVEISBLINDreunion Jackie calls Marshall “sweet” and challenges his masculinity .. Vanessa is quiet. Marshall says Jackie’s jawline is strong.. Vanessa is like “oh helll no”… wtf lol Vanessa is biased, she’s gotta go #LoveIsBlind Jackie calls Marshall “sweet” and challenges his masculinity .. Vanessa is quiet. Marshall says Jackie’s jawline is strong.. Vanessa is like “oh helll no”… wtf lol Vanessa is biased, she’s gotta go #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion

She’s A Miracle ✨ @baswritings #LoveIsBlind Vanessa really let Jackie off scot free for her problematic behavior while grilling Marshall and asking him “you could imagine how she feels right.” #LOVEISBLINDreunion Vanessa really let Jackie off scot free for her problematic behavior while grilling Marshall and asking him “you could imagine how she feels right.” #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/y1EZdop3wu

Em @emilat14 #LoveisBlindS4 #loveisblindLIVE Why Vanessa had such a nasty attitude towards Marshall? Asking him questions in such a sarcastic tone. Like “Since you say you can’t remember…” or “for your recollection…” rolling her eyes. & acting all BFF w/Jackie. Just ick! #LOVEISBLINDreunion Why Vanessa had such a nasty attitude towards Marshall? Asking him questions in such a sarcastic tone. Like “Since you say you can’t remember…” or “for your recollection…” rolling her eyes. & acting all BFF w/Jackie. Just ick! #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveisBlindS4 #loveisblindLIVE

Love is Blind fans slam Vanessa Lachey for her behavior towards Marshal (Image via Twitter/@swayswaybb)

That video of Paul squeezing by one of the bridesmaids, forreal?!?



#LoveisBlindreunion I don’t like Nick and Vanessa as a hosts. And why do y’all make this so cringe?That video of Paul squeezing by one of the bridesmaids, forreal?!? I don’t like Nick and Vanessa as a hosts. And why do y’all make this so cringe? That video of Paul squeezing by one of the bridesmaids, forreal?!? #LoveisBlindreunion https://t.co/vvEIc3K2ZB

They further took to the social media platform to state that it was unacceptable for her to side with Jackelina Bonds over Marshall Glaze and added that she’s biased and asked why she would defend such a “sh*tty person.” Many further questioned why she had “such a nasty attitude” towards Glaze as she was asking him questions in a sarcastic tone and rolling her eyes.

One fan commented that the reason Vanessa took Jackie’s side is probably because she didn’t want to look transphobic. They further added that they have no idea what is or isn’t transphobic and that there are no trans people working there to have an opportunity to say anything.

One fan took to the social media platform and posted a gift of Deepti Vempati from Love is Blind season 2 with the caption “it’s so difficult with you” while referring to the host’s behavior. Another posted a picture of Mia Goth from Pearl and said that the host was “too much” and too “emotionally invested” during the reunion. Another posted a gif of RHOP’s Karen Huger with the caption “a mess, it’s a hot mess.”

Fans can now stream the Love is Blind season 4 reunion special on Netflix.

