Why are Love Is Blind fans calling Vanessa Lachey’s kids’ discussion segment “cringey”?

Love Is Blind season 4 reunion didn’t turn out to be as dramatic as fans expected. On top of that, viewers were annoyed at co-host Vanessa Lachey and her inappropriate questions. Towards the end of the reunion episode, she asked the married couples when they’re planning to have kids. Her obsession with knowing the baby timeline made fans cringe.

They slammed Vanessa on social media for putting the couple on the spot with the baby question.

Zara @ZaraTV One thing I can’t stop thinking about after the #LoveIsBlind reunion - Vanessa Lachey pushing everyone for babies. Maybe some of the couples don’t want kids. Maybe they are struggling with infertility. It’s so cringey. One thing I can’t stop thinking about after the #LoveIsBlind reunion - Vanessa Lachey pushing everyone for babies. Maybe some of the couples don’t want kids. Maybe they are struggling with infertility. It’s so cringey.

Co-hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the Netflix show came to an end on Sunday, April 16, with a reunion episode. The three couples out of five who got married were Kwame-Chelsea, Brett-Tiffany, and Bliss-Zack.

Love Is Blind fans bashed Vanessa Lachey on Twitter after she was seen putting baby pressure on the couple in a reunion episode.

Netizens pointed out that the co-host should not have put the couple on the spot as it was none of her business. They also mentioned that some pairs go through infertility and some are not ready for kids, thus, Vanessa should not have brought up such questions.

There’s a thing of fertility issues, not wanting kids, not ready for kids. Have some tact. The baby pressure by Vanessa and the whole dedicated segment to it…is so cringey.There’s a thing of fertility issues, not wanting kids, not ready for kids. Have some tact. #LoveIsBlind LIVE #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S4 The baby pressure by Vanessa and the whole dedicated segment to it…is so cringey. There’s a thing of fertility issues, not wanting kids, not ready for kids. Have some tact. #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 https://t.co/W6Qwdgb8eJ

Swiftyforlife @jessiem88 Can Vanessa Lachey either be removed as a host or told to stop badgering people about having kids. Some people may not want or be undecided on having kids, some people may not be able to have kids, some people may want you TO MIND YOUR OWN GODDAMN BUSINESS #LoveisBlind Can Vanessa Lachey either be removed as a host or told to stop badgering people about having kids. Some people may not want or be undecided on having kids, some people may not be able to have kids, some people may want you TO MIND YOUR OWN GODDAMN BUSINESS #LoveisBlind

hieronymus flex @chuckapony i think there’s a clause in the contract so any babies born from show contestants legally become vanessa’s, because why is she gunning for kids so bad?? #LoveIsBlind i think there’s a clause in the contract so any babies born from show contestants legally become vanessa’s, because why is she gunning for kids so bad?? #LoveIsBlind

⚡️Space Viking: Sammykinz⚡️ @Lyrical_sass #LoveIsBlind presents itself as an out of the box show so I don't get why Vanessa and Nick put so much pressure on the couples to start having kids. They will, when they are ready. #LoveIsBlind presents itself as an out of the box show so I don't get why Vanessa and Nick put so much pressure on the couples to start having kids. They will, when they are ready. 😑

#LoveIsBlind Vanessa Lachey is that one relative at family events you always avoid because she’s busy asking everyone if they are either married or having kids. #LoveIsBlind LIVE #LoveisBlind4 Vanessa Lachey is that one relative at family events you always avoid because she’s busy asking everyone if they are either married or having kids. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind4

Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge



What if they don't want kids, what if they can't have kids? Its not her business.



Shes also boring and lacks a skill set. #LOVEISBLINDreunion Vanessa Lachey has to be one of the worst hosts. She cuts off people & is obsessed with women having kidsWhat if they don't want kids, what if they can't have kids? Its not her business.Shes also boring and lacks a skill set. #LoveIsBlind LIVE #LoveIsBlind Vanessa Lachey has to be one of the worst hosts. She cuts off people & is obsessed with women having kidsWhat if they don't want kids, what if they can't have kids? Its not her business.Shes also boring and lacks a skill set. #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion https://t.co/ezJhKxUfYV

ThisBarbara🌻 @ThisBarbara Is it inappropriate that Vanessa Lachey keeps pressuring the couples to have kids and keeps asking about it? I feel like it is #LoveisBlind Is it inappropriate that Vanessa Lachey keeps pressuring the couples to have kids and keeps asking about it? I feel like it is #LoveisBlind

Pusha Bi. @BiancaEnRogue #LoveIsBlind What was up with all the emphasis on babies and having kids?? Especially on Vanessa’s end. I don’t like that (or her) #LOVEISBLINDreunion What was up with all the emphasis on babies and having kids?? Especially on Vanessa’s end. I don’t like that (or her) #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind

At the end of the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Vanessa mentioned that a former cast member wanted to ask the couples a question.

A clip was played featuring Bartise Bowden with his newborn. He asked which couple would be season 4 parents soon. As soon as the clip ended, Vanessa said:

“Okay, seriously, if that doesn't make your ovaries burn... I don't know, I want a number four so bad.”

She continued:

“Okay, I need to know, who's is going to give me our first Love Is Blind baby? I don't wanna ask if you're trying because that's TMI, obviously you all are intimate.”

She then put each couple on the spot. First came Brett and Tiffany’s turn. Vanessa asked them about their “baby timeline.”

In response, Tiffany politely answered:

“As of right now, we’re really just trying to enjoy our marriage. So. Like, we’re traveling the world, we’re still getting to learn one another. But the thing is, like, we’re so committed to one another. We want to have our lives set before we bring a life into this world. So it’s not about, ‘We have to have a baby right away.’ It has to be at the right time.”

Brett then made a joke about putting the “baby pressure” on them.

The next in line to answer Vanessa’s baby question was Chelsea and Kwame. Chelsea responded that she was concerned about her biological clock, but after marrying Kwame, she has taken a step back and wants to let things happen. The question was then directed at Zack and Bliss. The latter seemed excited while answering as she mentioned that she couldn’t wait to have Zack's babies.

After the three couples’ responses, Vanessa finally concluded her baby discussion segment by saying:

“One last thing from an old married couple. I think that you guys are right to settle in as a couple and to create that foundation. Because when you do get kids that foundations where you’re going to fall back on. We continue to fall back on that.”

While fans might not have enjoyed the reunion episode, the latest season of Love Is Blind was dramatic and entertaining.

Viewers can watch all 13 episodes, including the finale and reunion, on Netflix.

