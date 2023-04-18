"She’s just a total liar": Fans condemn Jackie for using “death threat” excuse for not attending Love Is Blind reunion

Love Is Blind season 4 reunion was live-streamed on Netflix on Sunday, April 16. Fans were disappointed with the special episode, and one of the factors was that Jackie and Josh were not in attendance. The dental assistant recently took to Instagram, informing the reason why she didn’t attend the reunion.

Jackie, aka Jackelina, informed via her Instagram story that she and Josh received “death threats,” and thus were not at the reunion. However, Love Is Blind fans were not convinced by her excuse and slammed her online.

ALIVIA ARRINGTON @AVANNAARRINGTON So Jackie didn’t want to go to the reunion because of death threats…if that we’re true why isn’t she in hiding? Why isn’t she being vocal about taking action because we all know they can find you despite anonymity on social. She’s just a total liar. #LoveIsBlind So Jackie didn’t want to go to the reunion because of death threats…if that we’re true why isn’t she in hiding? Why isn’t she being vocal about taking action because we all know they can find you despite anonymity on social. She’s just a total liar. #LoveIsBlind

Fans wanted Josh and Jackie on Sunday’s episode as they wanted to know why the latter left Marshall at the altar. According to reports, this might be the reason why Jackie is receiving the alleged “death threats.”

Fans called Jackie and Josh “cowards” over skipping the Love Is Blind reunion special

Love Is Blind season 4 reunion special starred most of the contestants, except for Jackie and Josh. In a recent Instagram story, however, Jackie gave the reason as to why the couple didn’t attend the event.

She wrote:

“Me & Josh did not attend the “live reunion” due to death threats being sent to us and Netflix. Netflix decided to keep us safe & have us do that one on one with Vanessa. We fought & fought to be there & they said it was better to protect us and them. So be it.”

Meanwhile, Jackie’s reason for skipping the reunion didn’t sit well with Love Is Blind fans. They claimed that she was lying and that the couple was acting "coward." Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

Make it make sense. Jackie wants us to believe she and Josh rcvd death threats & that's why they didn't attend the reunion live. If those 2 rcvd threats, wouldn't Irena & Micah potentially be at the same risk? Why wouldn't Netflix want to protect them as well?? #LoveisBlind Make it make sense. Jackie wants us to believe she and Josh rcvd death threats & that's why they didn't attend the reunion live. If those 2 rcvd threats, wouldn't Irena & Micah potentially be at the same risk? Why wouldn't Netflix want to protect them as well?? #LoveisBlind Make it make sense.

Jackie and Josh just didn't want the smoke. The audience would have treated them the same way they treated Irina.

LIVE Let me see these "death threats".Jackie and Josh just didn't want the smoke. The audience would have treated them the same way they treated Irina. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind LIVE Let me see these "death threats".Jackie and Josh just didn't want the smoke. The audience would have treated them the same way they treated Irina. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE

emillie the strawberrie @strawberriebby so jackie didn’t show up because she got death threats and decided to the zoom … this isn’t adding up at all #LoveIsBlind so jackie didn’t show up because she got death threats and decided to the zoom … this isn’t adding up at all #LoveIsBlind

Devon @von672 @AkanButNoJeezyy She is trying to get everyone to feel sorry for her. She is totally weird. @AkanButNoJeezyy She is trying to get everyone to feel sorry for her. She is totally weird.

In Love Is Blind season 4, Jackie was torn between Marshall and Josh. Even after a lot of fights, she reached the finale with Marshall. The latter wanted to marry her, but unfortunately, was left at the altar. Jackie received a lot of backlash after she skipped her wedding dress trial and went to meet Josh.

She confessed her love for him and then broke her engagement with Marshall. While fans bashed her for her coffee date with Josh, Jackie clarified on Instagram that the meeting happened after she broke up with Marshall.

The post read:

“I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH. I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date.”

Currently, Jackie and Josh have moved in together. Marshall, on the other hand, stated that he was feeling “slighted” by the couple not attending Love is Blind season 4 reunion. He then said during the reunion:

“There’s a lot that’s going into this and I’m just going to direct this to the public. At this point, this is not about Jackie and Marshall anymore. Let that be bygones. Let them move on, let me move on and just forget it. Jackie and Josh are happy. She’s happy, I’m happy. Let it die."

Only time will tell whether bygones will be bygones.

While Marshall remained single and Jackie found a partner in Josh, the other couples from season 4 who are still married include Brett and Tiffany, Bliss and Zack, and Kwame and Chelsea.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

