Love is Blind season 4 recently aired its reunion special segment and while it didn’t have the smoothest start, the show featured some conversations that won hearts. There were multiple instances where the Seattle-based dating show could have done better, but one thing that won hearts was Zack standing up to the “mean girls of the show.”

Some fans took to Twitter to comment on his appearance and apart from this, they chimed in about his interactions with both Micah and Irina. One wrote that he was the one who carried the reunion as opposed to the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

"I love that": Love is Blind fans react to Zack Goytowski’s appearance on season 4 reunion

Love is Blind season 4 recently aired its reunion special and witnessed some really good comebacks. One of the highlights of the entire night was Zack Goytowski taking a stand for himself and his friend Paul and having his back all the way when he was questioned.

Zack did not hold back when it came to opening up about ex-connection Irina’s behavior and told her that she did a lot of things to hurt people on the show, including him. He claimed that viewers only saw 10% of what happened post-editing and that she came on the show to get famous. However, he further asked the audience to go easy on her as everyone makes mistakes. In her defense, he added:

"It has been punishment enough for the entire world to see them at their worst. Trust me, Irina, Micah, everybody here who did something. We all did something stupid."

The reality star further earned a lot of gasps from the studio audience during his interaction with Irina and fans took to the social media platform to “appreciate Zack” for being sincere and truthful about his fellow cast members. They added that he was the best part of Love is Blind season 4's reunion.

Fans further commented on Zack being a good friend to Paul and said that they loved how he had his back. Meanwhile, some felt that Zack was stirring the pot along with host Vanessa, but that they loved every minute of it. Check out some of these reactions below:

DivineSugar



I swear, Zach is the MVP on this reunion tonight. He's calling Irina and Micah out, like they need it.



I swear, Zach is the MVP on this reunion tonight. He's calling Irina and Micah out, like they need it. I love that.

My face when Zach said to Irina, "You went on the show to be famous"

BatgirlIsACheesehead



Zach : "Irina, I think you came on this show to get famous"

Irina :

ALL of America :

Zach : "Irina, I think you came on this show to get famous"

Irina :

ALL of America :

𝕂ℝ𝕐ℙ𝕋𝕆ℕ𝕀𝔸ℕ ㄖ千 ₵₳ɆⱠłĐ 🇺🇸🇲🇦

Wish Zach also told Micah she came on the show for fame

Love how Zach was sticking up for Paul. Cuz Vanessa is so biased and she stays attacking the wrong people!!!

Wait, so Zach's intel about Micah came from Irina. Isn't he a lawyer? Should he not know to question the witness motive? After she tried to steal her man, she probably wasn't sharing much fam

Fans react to Zack and Bliss's relationship

The Love is Blind season 4 couple, who have been the embodiment of second chances this season, were deeply appreciated by fans, who took to Twitter to call them "sweeties" and to add that it seems like the two really understand each other.

olivia



1: so happy for Tiff & Brett

2: Kwame loves Chelsea

3: Zach and Bliss are sweeties

4: Paul dodged a bullet

5: justice 4 marshall

6: irina sucks & was totally on there for attention

7: no one cares ab jackie & josh

Love is blind reunion final thoughts:
1: so happy for Tiff & Brett
2: Kwame loves Chelsea
3: Zach and Bliss are sweeties
4: Paul dodged a bullet
5: justice 4 marshall
6: irina sucks & was totally on there for attention
7: no one cares ab jackie & josh

Bliss and Zach look like they actually understand each other..

Fans were stunned when Bliss revealed that Irina had sent her text messages telling her that she had dodged a bullet while she was in Mexico with Paul. She further claimed that Irina sent Paul congratulatory messages about his relationship.

The Love is Blind season 4 reunion special is now available to stream on Netflix.

