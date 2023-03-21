Who is Jimmy Forde from Love Is Blind? Season 4 contestant is an ex-Amazon employee

Netflix is all set to return with a new season of Love Is Blind this week, featuring 30 single men and women seeking a life partner.

One of these singles is Cleveland native Jimmy Forde, who now resides in Seattle. The 29-year-old technical product manager is an ex-Amazon employee who believes in:

“Not being afraid to su*k at something new.”

As per the show’s format, all the singles are from the same city, Seattle. The reality TV show is a social experiment where single men and women find love and get engaged without meeting each other in person.

Keep reading to learn more about Love Is Blind season 4 contestant Jimmy Forde.

Jimmy Forde holds a senior position in his current company

Jimmy Forde is a technical product manager, as per his Netflix profile on Love Is Blind season 4. According to his LinkedIn page, he works as a senior product manager at Upstart.

Prior to that, Jimmy worked at Amazon for over six years. He joined the company in June 2016 as an operations product manager, and within six years, he received five promotions. When he left Amazon, his job profile was Senior Technical Product Manager.

Before his stint at Amazon, Jimmy worked at multiple companies as an intern in the marketing department.

The Love Is Blind season 4 contestant went to St. Ignatius High School before graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing) degree. He also has a certificate in marketing from Cornell University.

Further, as per his Instagram profile, Jimmy is also a licensed skydiver and enjoys "climbing things.” His online posts show that he is adventurous and loves outdoor activities. The contestant also has a pet dog named Bailey.

One of his Instagram posts included a picture of him with singer Camila Cabello.

Jimmy is now all set to find love on the Netflix show, Love Is Blind 2023. In his cast introductory video, he explained what he was looking for in a partner.

The Seattle resident said:

“Passion, adventure, and I’m looking for consistency.”

Only time will tell whether Jimmy will find the girl of his choice.

Love Is Blind season 4 will welcome 30 singles

In addition to Jimmy Forde, Love Is Blind season 4 will feature 29 singles, including April, Amber, Ava, Bill, Bliss, Brandie, Brett, Chelsea, Chris, Conner, Irina, Jack, Jackelina, Josh D, Josh S “DP”, Juan, Kacia, Kendra, Kwame, Marshall, Micah, Molly, Monica, Paul, Quincy, Ryland, Tiffany, Wendi, and Zach.

The detailed synopsis of Love Is Blind season 4 reads:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.”

It continues:

“With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

The social experiment-based reality TV show is meant to “uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.” Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the dating series.

Love Is Blind season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes