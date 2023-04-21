“It was too much for me”: Micah slams Zack for throwing shade at Irina during Love Is Blind reunion

Love Is Blind star Micah Lussier recently slammed Zack Goytowski on The Viall Files because of the way he treated Irina Solomonova. She addressed the dramatic interaction between Zack and Irina during the reunion episode. The marketing manager called out Zack for accusing her friend of participating in the Netflix show for fame.

At the reunion, Zack told Irina:

“You did a lot of things that hurt a lot of people, including me. And I mean, you only see 10% of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was unbelievable. If we’re real, you went on this show to get famous.”

His accusations didn't sit well with Micah, who addressed them recently in the latest episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.

When Nick asked about the Love Is Blind star’s opinion on Zack accusing Irina of seeking fame, Micah replied:

“I don't know what Zack was on last night, but it was too much for me.”

For those unaware, Zack proposed to Irina over Bliss after the pods' segment was over. However, their chemistry died soon enough and they split. He then got engaged to Bliss.

“Who’s here for fame?”: Micah responds to Zack’s accusations

In the Viall Files episode, Micah Lussier didn’t hold back while supporting her friend Irina Solomonova. She addressed a segment from Love Is Blind season 4 reunion when Zack Goytowski accused his ex-fiance Irina of being on the show for fame.

On the podcast, Micah said:

“She was sitting there, trying to apologize, okay think it's genuine or not. She’s sitting there, she showed up, she's doing her best. And it's just like dig after dig after dig, and then to say someone's not there for the right reasons.”

She continued:

“Like you've [Zack] plugged your Instagram just in this finale or this reunion four different times. Like who's here for fame? Like you're the one making all these videos, doing all this stuff. She's [Irina] been on ghost mode for weeks.”

The podcaster agreed, adding that none of the reality TV stars could make that “fame” accusation while being on the show.

Irina not only left Love Is Blind heartbroken as Zack chose Bliss, but she also faced immense criticism from viewers. She and Micah were labeled as the “mean girls,” however they later apologized in several interviews.

Micah mentioned in the podcast episode that she didn’t realize she was appearing selfish on the Netflix show.

Micah clarifies her "laughing at Amber" incident from Love Is Blind

In the Viall Files’ latest episode, Micah Lussier cleared the air about the laughing at Amber incident from Love Is Blind.

Viewers accused her of laughing at her co-star when Amber Wilder came out of the pods crying. It was when Paul Peden told her that he chose Micah as his fiancé. The marketing manager explained that the show’s producers edited the scenes in such a way that it seemed like she was making fun of Amber.

Micah stated that the laughing shot was added in between Amber’s crying scene. She further revealed that she and Amber Wilder hugged and the latter wished her well.

Micah said:

“How the hell would I see Amber when she was across the room, two stairs down, behind a wall crying.”

Although Paul picked Micah, the two didn’t get married in the finale as the environmental scientist felt they were not ready for the big step. Love Is Blind couples who tied the knot were Zack-Bliss, Kwame-Chelsea, and Brett-Tiffany.

Although the show has ended, viewers can watch season 4 on Netflix.

