How old is Amber Wilder? Love Is Blind contestant is a Puerto Rican flight attendant

Love is Blind season 4 is set to premiere on March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. This season will feature 30 brand-new single contestants, which means drama, love confessions, and even heartbreaks are in store.

A teaser of the show has already been released with information about the contests that will be featured on the show, including businesswomen, marketing managers, and even criminal defense attorneys.

Amber Wilder, a flight attendant, has garnered quite a bit of praise from fans after the Netflix teaser. On her Instagram profile, viewers can see how much she loves traveling and attending concerts.

Love is Blind contestant Amber Wilder reveals her deal breaker

Amber Wilder is a 34-year-old Puerto Rican flight attendant. Her motivation for participating on this show is to find a partner with whom she can spend the rest of her life. She claims to have been single for three years.

Traveling to new places, trying out different cuisines, and learning about the culture are the things she loves about her job as a flight attendant.

It's evident from her Instagram that she loves her job and doing outdoor activities like hiking and relaxing. Her pictures with her family reveal the bond she shares with them:

As reported by Variety, Amber Wilder's deal breaker in a man is:

“A man who can’t pick up his socks.”

Aside from this, according to her Netflix profile, she would like to meet:

"For Amber, meeting the One “just hasn’t clicked yet.” After living the single life for three years, she wants to “find my person that sees me for me.” She’s seeking an “intelligent and confident” guy with a nice smile who can be her “travel buddy” during her layovers for work. Amber won’t put up with anyone who is “messy and selfish.” But, if she does find her Mr. Right, get ready, because she says, “When I care about you, I care BIG.”

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey will host the fourth season of Love is Blind

All of the contestants are between the ages of 25 and 37, but the one thing they have in common is: “they are ready to find true love and are tired of conventional dating methods.” Contestants will get in touch through the pods first and then meet in person if they decide to get engaged.

Here's what the official synopsis of Netflix’s Love is Blind season 4, says:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them."

The synopsis further adds:

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey will once again host and mentor the singles through this journey of love. Love is Blind season 4 will consist of 12 episodes.

The producers are Kinetic Content, and the executive producers are Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith, and Heather Crowe.

Netflix will premiere Love is Blind on March 24, 2023.

