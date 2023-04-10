“The scandal is false”: Zack Goytowski debunks reports of him calling Ludo’s song his “original” on Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 4 has been pretty dramatic so far. Zack Goytowski became one of the show’s most talked about cast members. The criminal defense attorney was not only slammed for his, Irina, and Bliss’ love triangle but also for singing a song. He was accused of calling a famous band’s song his “original,” but now Zack has come to his defense.

In a recent Instagram post, Zack brought in evidence and receipts, claiming Netflix edited out some bits and pieces to keep the scene short.

The post read:

“The scandal is false. Please don’t attack anyone for perpetuating it, though. I completely understand how people made the mistake they did. Based on what they saw, it would be easy to make the assumption.”

In Love Is Blind season 4, episode 3, Zack sang while proposing to Irina. Viewers identified the track as Sara’s Song by the Ludo rock band.

Zack shares actual footage of the “original song” scene from Love Is Blind

Zack Goytowski, a criminal defense attorney, couldn’t take wrong accusations and thus felt the need to share never-before-seen footage from Love Is Blind.

In season 4, episode 3, viewers saw Zack express his love for Irina Solomonova and then say:

“I wrote you a song.”

In Zack’s Instagram post, he mentioned that the scene kind of backfired, and the producers didn’t include the entire footage.

Fans' comments on Zack's recent Instagram post (Image via zackgoytowski/Instagram)

Sharing the actual footage with no edits, he clarified that he didn’t plagiarize and was not a “thief,” as Love Is Blind fans have labeled him for that one song.

The unedited footage continued from the “I wrote you a song” dialogue. Zack Goytowski further said:

“It’s not an original, it’s one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands but I have changed around the lyrics a little bit for you.”

Fans' reaction to Zack's post on Instagram (Image via zackgoytowski/Instagram)

In the lyrics, he replaced the name Sara with Irina and made a reference to meeting in the pods. But the show edited it out, and therefore, fans thought that Zack stole Ludo’s lyrics and lied by saying he wrote the track.

Ludo member confirmed Love Is Blind got their permission for the song

Since Zack’s song episode was released, Love Is Blind fans have tagged Ludo on social media and mentioned that the rock band should get their due credit. Many asked the band members whether Netflix had asked for their permission.

The band responded on Twitter, stating that the show had asked for their permission, and the band gave it.

In an interview with People Magazine, one of the members of the band, Tom Convy, said:

“We were happy to clear the songs. They used 'Sara's Song' of ours which is a pretty obscure track from our very first album that we released ourselves 20 years ago. Our singer Andrew wrote it for his then-girlfriend.”

He further stated:

“What we didn't know is that Zack prefaced his performance of our song with 'I wrote you a song.' Obviously that's become a source of controversy and it's hilarious that we're in the middle of it. We don't know Zack and haven't seen the whole show, but I don't think there was any malicious intent here, and Andrew isn't exactly worried about losing his job."

After thanking the band’s fans for looking out for them, Tom quipped:

"We'll be back in the studio soon and we're hoping Zack writes us a song - we figure he owes us one.”

Zack Goytowski @ZackGoytowski @akstories_ink I only hope Andrew Volpe can forgive me for butchering such a perfect song @LudoRock @ludorock I also sang lake pontchartrain & love me dead in the podsI only hope Andrew Volpe can forgive me for butchering such a perfect song @akstories_ink @LudoRock @ludorock I also sang lake pontchartrain & love me dead in the pods 😅 I only hope Andrew Volpe can forgive me for butchering such a perfect song https://t.co/h5MSzyPfWm

Zack, too, had clarified his side of the story to a commenter on social media. He mentioned that Love Is Blind producers didn’t keep the entire segment because then the scene would have been pretty long.

Meanwhile, he is set to return to Netflix for the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion. After proposing to Irina, he realized that he had feelings for Bliss. So he and Irina broke up, and then he proposed to Bliss.

Viewers can expect a lot of drama in the upcoming reunion episode, which will air live on Sunday, April 16, 2023, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Love Is Blind season 4 finale will air on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Poll : 0 votes