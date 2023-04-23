“We don't watch LIB”: Amber Pike throws shade at Love Is Blind despite finding her husband on the Netflix show

Over the course of four seasons of Love is Blind, some cast members had the chance to find their perfect match, while others wound up heartbroken. One of the best success stories of this experiment is Matt Barnett and Amber Pike's relationship, which began in the first installment of the reality show.

Amber was introduced to viewers for the first time on the show when it premiered back in February 2020, although the season was filmed in late 2018. While Matt formed great bonds with cast members Jessica Batten and Lauren "LC" Chamblin during their time in the pods, season 1 finale of Love is Blind saw him getting married to Amber. Although Amber found her life partner on the show, it now appears that she does not enjoy the show as much as she did in the beginning.

A fan recently asked Amber on Instagram about which couple from Love is Blind season 4 was her favorite. She replied by mentioning, "We don't watch LIB." Fans then explained how they were surprised, given that Amber had connected with her husband on the show.

Amber Pike's reply to a fan (Image via Instagram)

The reality star then made a comment that has since been making headlines. She said:

We are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett want to keep a distance from the show, Love is Blind

Another fan commented on the post, asking if they would be interested in appearing on the show again if the producers or show creators asked them to return for a reunion. In response to this query, Amber revealed how they were not in touch with the LIB team,

"I told them to stay away from us."

Amber Pike's reply to a fan (Image via Instagram)

Amber had previously shared some details on her Instagram account about her relationship developing on Love is Blind, and a post from February 2021 reveals:

“My wedding certainly wasn’t what I always dreamed it would be growing up, and it wasn’t what the rest of the world saw either. I’m sure over time my memories of the day will fade, the details will disappear, and my lifelong expectations versus my reality will become irrelevant… but one thing I’m sure I will never forget is the way I felt.”

While the reason why Amber shared the latest comments hasn't been revealed, other stars of similar shows have accused the production company of neglect.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have previously shared their negative experiences during their time on season 2 of the show, with the former revealing:

“The sleep deprivation was real. I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge."

In fact, E! News also reported how Danielle fainted in the pods because she wasn't getting enough sleep, food, or fluids. However, Kinetic Content, the production company for Love Is Blind, soon spoke out about the accusations made by the stars, insisting that:

"The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."

In light of her latest comments, it is clear that Amber Pike doesn't credit the show as the reason behind her successful marriage. Despite having met on a reality show, the couple have proven that they are still strong after four years. As they celebrated their 4th anniversary back in November, Danielle wrote a beautiful message on Instagram:

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy. but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine."

You can watch all the episodes of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes