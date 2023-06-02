Who is Geneva Dunham? Love is Blind alum Paul Peden debuts new girlfriend on social media

Netflix's popular reality show Love is Blind season 4 star Paul Peden recently revealed his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham, via an Instagram story. The couple's relationship has quickly become the talk of the town, with sightings of them together and hints of a budding romance.

Love is Blind brought together singles seeking true love. While some found their happily ever after, like Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, others took a different path. Paul Peden initially formed a connection with Micah Lussier leading up to the wedding altar, but the two didn't go forward with it.

Geneva Dunham is the owner and founder of LASHES X GENEVA

Geneva Dunham, Paul Peden's new beau, hails from Vancouver, Canada. She is a talented entrepreneur who founded LASHES X GENEVA. A highly successful lash tech salon and educator, Dunham has five years of experience in this industry.

Beyond her business caliber, Geneva Dunham shares Paul's passion for exploring the outdoors, as hiking in the mountains is an activity they both enjoy. Geneva Dunham also shares a deep love for wildlife, similar to Paul. She is also a dog owner who enjoys spending time with her friends, as seen in her Instagram posts.

Paul Pedan and Micah Lussier's almost-marriage

Paul Peden, the 29-year-old contestant from Love is Blind, experienced a whirlwind romance with Micah Lussier during their time in the pods. Their connection was strong enough to lead them to the altar, where they were all set to exchange vows.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Paul realized that he needed more time to truly evaluate their relationship and decided not to proceed with the wedding. Before going to the altar, Micah already had doubts, which she shared with her family and friends.

The decision left both Paul and Micah with mixed emotions, but they are still on good terms despite the outcome. The latter even took to social media to express her gratitude for their time together, sharing a collection of photos of them as a couple. She captioned the post:

“I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that,”

Paul also revealed that he and Wendi Kong, a fellow cast member from season 4, also gave it a chance. Although Wendi and Paul Pedan didn't get that much airtime during the filming of the show itself, in one of the episodes, Paul said:

"I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her."

But, according to Paul, they didn't work out because they had too much in common.

"It's almost too much. I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

Love is Blind season 4 saw many weddings, breakups, and romances, but ultimately some contestants found their own beau outside the show, just like Paul Peden with his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham.

Poll : 0 votes