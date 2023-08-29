When will RHOSLC season 4 air on Bravo? Details explored

The latest season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, RHOSLC season 4 is set to premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The network released a trailer for RHOSLC season 4 on August 11, 2023, and sparked a lot of interest and conversation among the show's dedicated fanbase. This upcoming season is particularly noteworthy because it follows a third season that had a significant cast change.

Jen Shah, a prominent member of the RHOSLC, left due to legal complications. In her absence, the new season will feature a mix of familiar faces and newcomers, offering fresh storylines and interactions.

RHOSLC season 4 set to captivate viewers with new drama and fresh faces this September

RHOSLC season 4 is set to premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET. This date is strategically placed at the onset of September, a month that traditionally sees the launch of many new TV seasons. For viewers in various time zones, here are the premiere timings:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Central Time (CT): 8 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Bravo likely aims to draw viewers back into their regular TV-watching habits as the summer winds down. The 9 pm ET time slot has historically garnered a strong viewership for Bravo, particularly among adult audiences, who make up RHOSLC's primary demographic.

Cast changes

As mentioned earlier, one of the housewives missing from this season would be Jen Shah, who is serving a prison sentence for wire fraud. Her exit has had a noticeable impact on the cast, particularly according to Whitney Rose, who described the new atmosphere as a “breath of fresh air”.

The official Instagram reel for the upcoming season shows why Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks are returning for the new season. Whitney has been vocal about the change in atmosphere following Jen Shah's exit, but she's also mentioned having issues with Lisa.

These issues are expected to come to a head during a cast trip to Bermuda, adding another layer of tension to the season. The housewives are joined by some familiar and new faces.

RHOSLC season 4's first look trailer description reads:

"After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica..."

Mary Cosby, who left the show after its second season, is back but in a lesser role as a friend of the main cast.

Angie Katsenevas, who had a smaller role last season, has been promoted to a main cast member. Monica Garcia is a new addition to RHOSLC season 4 and was previously an assistant to Jen Shah.

The complete list of cast members for RHOSLC season 4 include:

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

Angie Katsanevas

Monica Garcia

Mary Cosby

What to expect

The trailer of RHOSLC season 4 says it all. The drama won't be limited to just Whitney and Lisa. According to sources, the entire cast has been involved in various conflicts and reconciliations during filming, which took place from February 2023 to May 2023. Here's what viewers can expect from RHOSLC season 4, as stated by the official press release:

"Based on the above first-look trailer, a lot of drama — especially when it comes to a few of the ladies' marriages and friendships."

These interactions are likely to be a significant part of the season's storyline, offering viewers an in-depth look at the lives and relationships of these women.