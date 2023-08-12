“They needed Mary”: RHOSLC fans rejoice as Mary Cosby returns to Bravo show

Scheduled for a grand debut on September 5, 2023, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 has recently released a trailer that has instantaneously reverberated across the realm of the franchise's fans. With dramatic returns, explosive confrontations, and intriguing new additions, this season promises to be a roller-coaster ride for fans.

The world of RHOSLC season 4 is about to get a jolt of energy as one of the familiar faces makes a triumphant return. While the absence of the infamous Jen Shah casts a shadow over the upcoming season, fans' excitement knows no bounds as Mary Cosby, a name etched in RHOSLC history, reclaims the spotlight.

Many Real Housewives franchise fans took to social media to rejoice at the surprising revelation. Under the trailer shared by @JaysRealityBlog on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

Fans welcome Mary back (Image via @sislot23/X)

RHOSLC fans excited to see Mary Cosby in the season 4 trailer

As the new season's trailer unfurls, the RHOSLC ladies find themselves navigating uncharted waters without the presence of Jen Shah, currently serving a prison sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Heather Gay, one of the castmates, encapsulates the collective sentiment as she boldly declares,

"For three years, we were tormented, brutalized, and lived in fear ... and it's time to end it."

The battle-scarred cast and fans are gearing up to heal and move forward.

While Jen Shah's absence leaves a void, there's no shortage of drama with the return of none other than Mary Cosby herself. After a hiatus from the reality series of its third season, Mary's reappearance is nothing short of explosive. In the trailer released on August 11, 2023, Mary quips, "Here I am, somebody rescue me," setting the tone for what to expect from her stint in the latest season.

Watching this, many RHOSLC took to X (Twitter) to share how happy they were to see Mary Cosby back at the show. Here are some of their reactions to the trailer:

Fans rejoice Mary's comeback (Image via X)

Mary Cosby is returning as a friend on RHOSLC season 4

Mary Cosby, known for her iconic "hospital smell" debacle from season one, is back and unapologetically candid. The recently released trailer unveils a memorable scene where Mary strolls into Meredith Marks's store and instantly quips, "Somebody farted!"

Her authenticity shines further when she confronts Heather's query, responding unabashedly, "I do," to the question of looking inbred. Mary's iconic return promises to bring back the raw, unfiltered moments fans have come to love.

Mary Cosby is not the only addition to the show's season 4 cast. Returning favorites like Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow are set to bring their unique personalities back to the screen. Additionally, Angie Katsanevas, previously a friend in season 3, secures a full-time spot in the upcoming season. Monica Garcia is also joining the ranks, suggesting that she might bring some unforeseen dynamics to the friendships within the group.

Mary's return as a friend is set to add an intriguing layer to the group dynamics.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's latest season 4 premieres September 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.