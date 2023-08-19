“Fights are lighter”: RHOSLC star Whitney Rose dishes on upcoming season

Bravo will premiere a brand-new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby are among the cast members in the upcoming season.

The one name that is missing from this season is that of Jen Shah. Jen is completing her five-year prison sentence and will not be appearing in the show's upcoming season.

RHOSLC cast member Whitney Rose spoke about the same when she appeared on Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Tuesday. She said that season four is going back to the original "OG Salt Lake City roots," and even compared it to the first season.

“It very much is like season one in that the fights are lighter. They're just as dramatic but we're not fighting over you know….” Rose said.

Rose added that the filming of the upcoming season was much easier and felt like a "breath of fresh air" as Jen wasn't present during the season. She said that while it felt weird to film the show without Jen Shah, who was an OG who helped build the show, the cast didn't miss her in the "sense of toxicity." Whitney added that they were all able to bond in different ways while understanding each other on a deeper level.

“And I don't know if that's Jen or if it's just season four, the dynamics of it,” Rose said.

Jen Shah's former assistant Monica Garcia was discussed by RHOSLC cast member Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose also discussed Jen's "good character" and how her appearance on the show brought a lot of entertainment to the audience. She said that Jen definitely brought the entertainment.

“And I think a lot of people are nervous about not having Jen but we brought it. It's still everything,” the Bravo star added.

Rose discussed the new member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Monica Garcia, who was Jen Shah's former assistant. The only thing Rose knows about her is that she used to work for Jen.

Rose said that while she's never met Garcia, she has heard a lot about the latter. She added that she was formerly friends and an assistant to Jen Shah.

“So I had heard about her because she worked for Jen and her name is brought up a lot on the streets,” Rose said on the podcast.

Jen Shah's prison sentence began in February of 2023 after she was convicted of telemarketing fraud. She will be released from prison on August 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In addition to Rose, another cast member of RHOSLC, Meredith Marks appeared on Hollywoodlife's Pay Attention Puh-Lease! as well. She discussed what it was like starting a new season of the show without Jen.

Marks said that Jen was a "really big part of the show who was quite entertaining. She added that Mary was also a big part of the show and that the cast members felt her absence while shooting and hoped that they would feel Jen's absence as well.

“It’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure,” Meredith said.

Fans can catch the latest season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) on Tuesday, September 5 2023 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.