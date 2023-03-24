Is Meredith Marks okay? RHOLSC star was involved in a car accident in Utah that could've been "far more horrible”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is grateful to be alive after she and her friend Kathy were involved in a car accident. While filming season 4 of RHOSLC, Meredith's car landed on a snowbank while driving through a patch of snow.

On Thursday, March 23, she shared a post on her social media account expressing gratitude for being "beyond happy to be alive and well." The post had a photo of her and Kathy sitting in a car and a video of her car being stuck in a pile of snow.

Meredith believes this "could have been" a fatal accident and stated that the driver made the right decision at the right time and prevented the situation from getting worse.

The caption of the post read:

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah. This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings. My dear friend and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks and a friend are now safe and well

As part of the same post, she assured her fans that she was safe and informed them to drive safely. She acknowledged that she has a lot to be grateful for. In her words:

“Kathy, Brent, and I are all okay and safe. Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades. Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have. I am beyond happy to be alive and well.”

In the comments section, fans expressed their support and reactions, including Meredith Marks' son Brooks, who commented, "Love you so much." Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira also reacted by mentioning,

"OMGGGGG (praying hands)."

Meredith Marks opened up about her mental health last year

In an interview before the third season of RHOSLC was released last year, Meredith Marks discussed how being on the Bravo series affected her personal life.

In an interview published on Page Six in April 2022, Meredith Marks revealed:

"It was a trying year; there were some pretty dark times. As you know, I like to disengage. So at the end of last winter, I left Utah. I didn't come back here for about five or six months."

She added:

"I really needed time and space to process everything that had gone on — both within my family and my circle of friends, and how they handled what went on with my family."

Marks also revealed that she escaped to Provence, France, because of the drama from her co-stars, her father's death, and her nephew's battle with addiction. For her, it was important to take a step back and take some time to process everything that had been happening.

Meredith Marks shared the following about her journey:

“It was a very spiritual journey for me. I left. I just needed time to decompress and heal myself.”

The franchise's fourth season is expected to premiere soon, but the actual date hasn't been revealed. There is a good chance that Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Mary Cosby will return in the upcoming season.

