RHOSLC season 3 reunion release date and air time

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 recently ended and is now all set to air its reunion episodes.

The first part of the RHOSLC season 3 reunion will air on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Part 2 will be released next Wednesday at the same time. Until then, viewers can rewatch all the season 3 episodes on Bravo’s site or Peacock to recall the dramatic moments before the reunion Part 1 air.

The official synopsis of reunion Part 1 reads:

“The housewives bring an icy chill to New York to confront one another after an unpredictable season; Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow face off about their ongoing issues; Meredith phones a special friend to help clear her name about an unproven rumor.”

TV personality Andy Cohen will host all the reunion episodes.

RHOSLC season 3 reunion part 1 will focus on Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s feud

RHOSLC season 3 reunion will feature Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose. Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas will join the ladies in the second part of the reunion, along with the housewives’ husbands.

In part 1, Andy Cohen will be seen asking Meredith and Lisa questions about their feud throughout the season. The two used to be best friends, but Lisa’s “hot mic” moment in the season 2 finale ruined their friendship. In that segment, Lisa badmouthed Meredith by throwing shade on her character, family, and work.

In the initial episodes of RHOSLC season 3, Lisa was seen apologizing to Meredith and her husband Seth on numerous occasions related to the hot mic incident. But Meredith didn’t seem to forgive or forget the moment.

Things escalated between the two when Meredith became part of a discussion that threw shade at Lisa’s character. Meredith was seen talking about Lisa’s affairs and business loans. When Lisa found out about it, the two argued in San Diego. Their fight will continue in the upcoming reunion episode as well.

The RHOSLC season 3 reunion trailer started with Andy asking Lisa that she “seemed to insinuate that Meredith had a pill problem.” Lisa responded by saying that’s what she was told. To this, Meredith said:

“It is a bi*chy thing to say.”

Later in the clip, Meredith said:

“My issues with Lisa today have nothing to do with her childish tantrum.”

To this, Lisa replied:

“Funny that you’ll believe someone going to prison for lying over me.”

The upcoming reunion episode will also deal with Whitney and Heather’s friendship that fans saw going down the hill in season 3.

Jen Shah will not attend RHOSLC season 3 reunion

One of the RHOSLC main cast members, Jen Shah, will not join the ladies in the season 3 reunion. Earlier, the reality TV star shared an Instagram post stating that she was first disinvited and then re-invited to the reunion due to her ongoing legal drama.

Bravo producers apparently asked her to detail her legal case during the reunion, which she refused. Hence, Jen will not be attending the reunion. After she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, Andy Cohen mentioned in an interview that he would have a one-on-one conversation with Jen Shah before she goes to prison.

In a recent Instagram post, Jen informed her fans that she would not do any interviews with Andy or Bravo. Meanwhile, her topics will be discussed at the season 3 reunion. In the trailer, Andy was seen asking Heather about Jen and Coach Shah’s relationship.

The reunion episodes will also show Heather talking about her infamous black eye. Only time will tell whether she’ll spill the beans this time.

RHOSLC season 3 reunion part 1 will air on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes