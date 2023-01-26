RHOSLC season 3 reunion part 1: Why are fans calling Lisa Barlow “dramatic”?

Season 3 of RHOSLC, aka The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, aired the first part of its reunion on Bravo on Wednesday.

Host Andy Cohen asked some pretty intense questions to the cast members, including Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose. Except for Lisa, the ladies were politely answering the host’s questions.

Lisa was seen raising her voice, not letting others speak, dramatically asking for a glass of water, and shedding tears for Jen Shah. RHOSLC fans found Lisa dramatic and fake in the latest reunion episode.

MorallyCorruptFay @FayReznick

#RHOSLC LISA is soooo dramatic. She plays victim! Andy doesn’t even care 🤣 LISA is soooo dramatic. She plays victim! Andy doesn’t even care 🤣#RHOSLC

Lisa not only screamed at Meredith but also threw shade at Jen for going to jail after shedding tears for the latter for the same reason.

Fans call Lisa Barlow “annoying” and “drama queen”

In the RHOSLC season 3 reunion, Andy Cohen was seen asking Lisa Barlow about her dynamic with Meredith Marks. The two used to be close friends until Lisa’s hot mic moment from season 2 ruined their friendship.

Their feud continued in the third season, where Lisa insinuated that Meredith had a pill problem. In the reunion episode, she started shouting and blaming Jen Shah for the "pill popper" storyline. Meredith then called Jen, who stated that she didn’t say anything like this. At that moment, Lisa started shouting by saying that Meredith did not believe her but she put faith in Jen’s words who was going to prison.

Seeing Lisa’s behavior in the RHOSLC season 3 reunion, fans called her dramatic and annoying. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Bye234 @AndFaima1

#RHOSLC Lisa is definitely a drama queen searching for a vowel 🤣 Lisa is definitely a drama queen searching for a vowel 🤣#RHOSLC

Whit V @Whit_Bayyb #RHOSLC I truly cannot with Lisa! Needing the water right off the bat, the constant yelling. And not a single tear was shed while crying I truly cannot with Lisa! Needing the water right off the bat, the constant yelling. And not a single tear was shed while crying 😩 #RHOSLC

TJ the Chicago Kid @Slimtacular_ #RHOSLC Lisa is nothing but drama. “Can I have a glass of water? I feel like I’m dying” ma’am Lisa is nothing but drama. “Can I have a glass of water? I feel like I’m dying” ma’am 😒 #RHOSLC

Lisa Barlow on RHOSLC season 3 reunion

Lisa Barlow locked horns with all three ladies sitting opposite her. She first got into a fight with Meredith Marks, related to the "pill popper" comment.

In one of the episodes of RHOSLC season 3, Lisa said Meredith pops pills. At the reunion, she said that Jen Shah gave this information about Meredith to her. When Meredith called Jen to address the issue, Lisa’s narrative changed as she replaced the content of consumption from “pills” with “shrooms.”

The two then had a heated argument regarding rumors of Lisa sleeping around for Jazz tickets. When Angie Harrington joined the cast, Lisa had a fight with her as well. Lisa threw shade at Angie H. by dragging her husband Chris’ fake Instagram storyline.

In the end, Lisa was seen arguing with Heather Gay about her black eye incident. Lisa did not let Heather talk as she kept on telling the latter that the black eye storyline led to investigations, affecting livelihoods.

While the four main cast members appeared early in the reunion, Angie Harrington, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Katsanevas joined them in the second half of the episode.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC season 3 reunion part 1 read:

“The Salt Lake City Housewives bring an icy chill to New York to confront one another after an unpredictable season. Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow face off about their ongoing issues, and Meredith phones a special friend to help clear her name about an unproven rumor.”

It continued:

“The friends take their place on the couch, armed with opinions and receipts, to discuss fake Instagram accounts and the trip to San Diego. Heather is placed in the hot seat when Andy grills her to find out what caused her mysterious black eye.”

In the next reunion episode, the husbands of the cast will join the ladies. They will answer a few burning questions from host Andy Cohen.

RHOSLC season 3 will air reunion part 2 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

