“It feels like Heather is lying”: RHOSLC fans react to Heather Gay’s “black eye” explanation in season 3 reunion

The part 1 reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 aired on Wednesday, featuring host Andy Cohen asking Heather Gay about her black eye.

The black eye storyline has been dragging on since the midseason trailer of RHOSLC season 3. In the latest reunion episode, Heather didn’t clearly explain how the incident happened to her. She kept on saying that she didn’t know as she blacked out the night of the incident. She even asked Bravo to set up an investigation, but it was in vain.

Fans claimed that Heather was lying about her black eye story in the reunion episode.

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 This black eye story is just dark. Heather seems to be back tracking her story and bravo couldn't find anything. It's too much, it's uncomfortable and it feels like Heather is lying #RHOSLC #RHOSLC Reunion This black eye story is just dark. Heather seems to be back tracking her story and bravo couldn't find anything. It's too much, it's uncomfortable and it feels like Heather is lying #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion

Earlier, Heather had mentioned that she remembered what happened to her, but the reunion episode saw her stating that she blacked out.

Fans slam Heather Gay for lying about the incident

In RHOSLC season 3 reunion part 1, Heather Gay revealed that she blacked out the night of the incident as everyone was drinking. She was embarrassed the following day about the black eye and didn’t want to speak about her being drunk because of “Mormon shame about drinking.”

Heather apparently asked the production team and Bravo to investigate the incident. Even after all this, she didn’t give a proper explanation in the reunion episode after creating suspense around the storyline.

Fans slammed the reality TV star for dragging the storyline and lying about it during the reunion. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Angelina Jefferson @Angelin80801141 Heather can’t tell the truth even after the footage showing how many versions of the “black eye” story she told. #RHOSLC Heather can’t tell the truth even after the footage showing how many versions of the “black eye” story she told. #RHOSLC https://t.co/4xuR9knRmV

BravoBabe @thebravobabe_ “I have morman shame about drinking” So you perpetuate a story about a black eye knowing that it was a self inflicted accident? Causing a full production and network investigation? Talk about wanting a storyline, Heather. #RHOSLC #RHOSLC Reunion “I have morman shame about drinking” So you perpetuate a story about a black eye knowing that it was a self inflicted accident? Causing a full production and network investigation? Talk about wanting a storyline, Heather. #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion https://t.co/sDWGxeGb9L

KT @kaleese12 #RHOSLC Reunion, and this whole black eye story, I just can’t. 🙄 Heather, is just straight, lying. #RHOSLC Reunion, and this whole black eye story, I just can’t. 🙄 Heather, is just straight, lying. https://t.co/jo9kOMZZ0n

Real HouseGay @RealHouseMark So we wasted the second half of the reunion episode on Heather’s black eye and we still have no answers? #RHOSLC So we wasted the second half of the reunion episode on Heather’s black eye and we still have no answers? #RHOSLC https://t.co/tjWKpflFcp

Wondara Wherry @wherry_wondara @Timothy_II Heather was talking in circles about who gave her the black eye and it's....... I don't think I 'll start back up with #RHOSLC myself. I need a drink.🤣🤣🤣 @Timothy_II Heather was talking in circles about who gave her the black eye and it's....... I don't think I 'll start back up with #RHOSLC myself. I need a drink.🤣🤣🤣

Ash @AshAlxandra Heather’s lies about the black eye make zero sense #RHOSLC Heather’s lies about the black eye make zero sense #RHOSLC

Sporadically Rude @nosympathy82 Bet the crew can't stand Heather after this black eye investigation she caused #RHOSLC Bet the crew can't stand Heather after this black eye investigation she caused #RHOSLC

The incident happened in San Diego when the ladies went on this season’s last trip. On the final day there, Heather, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah, and Angie Katsanevas were having fun till 4.00 am in Heather’s room.

The next day, she called Jen to her room to show her black eye and asked her to come up with some storylines. Since then, Heather has taken the storyline to another level. On one hand, she told everyone that she didn’t remember and didn’t want to talk about it, and on the other hand, she initiated the conversation and dropped hints, implying that someone hurt her.

The co-stars, and even fans, speculated that Jen Shah had something to do with Heather’s black eye. But in the reunion episode, the latter mentioned that she didn’t remember the incident and that she would have been fine if Jen had given her black eye.

Heather Gay’s black eye segment in RHOSLC season 3 reunion

In the first part of the RHOSLC season 3 reunion, Andy Cohen accused Heather of telling several different versions of her black eye incident.

He said:

“You didn’t know what happened, you knew what happened, everybody here does know what happened, some people here know what happened, what do you think happened?”

She replied:

“I blacked out. I don’t know how it happened.”

Lisa Barlow jumped into the conversation and mentioned how Heather’s black eye caused trouble for Bravo and the RHOSLC production team. Andy added that there was an investigation but they didn’t find anything and there was no additional footage supporting the incident.

Heather then mentioned that she woke up “terrified,” to which, Andy asked then why she gave so many different responses to the story.

Heather responded:

“I was scared that they would rewrite the narrative, in a way. If I said I didn’t know that they could say anything they wanted.”

Andy and Lisa then asked who’s “they” she was referring to. Heather pointed out to her group and said her “cast mates.”

Lisa responded to Heather by saying that the latter should have clearly told everyone that her black eye was caused due to a blackout and should not have asked for an investigation as it affected livelihoods.

Heather then started crying, saying that she didn’t want to get drunk and blackout. Heather stated that she had “Mormon shame” about drinking and thus was embarrassed by the truth behind her back eye.

Meanwhile, Bravo will return with part 2 of RHOSLC season 3 next week. It will air on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8.00 am on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes