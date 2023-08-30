God. Family. Football. on Amazon Freevee: Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

Amazon Freevee is set to release a new docuseries, titled God. Family. Football., on September 1, 2023. This coming-of-age series will consist of six episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously. The series is created and produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed and Russell Wilson, the Broncos QB. Meanwhile, production has been handled by Propagate and Ascending Media Group.

God. Family. Football follows the story of the legendary former pro football player, Denny Duron, who came out of his 30-year retirement to coach Evangel Christian Academy during the 2022 Louisiana High School football season. Denny returned with the aim of training a talented group of kids in football to restore the program's lost glory.

The synopsis provided by Amazon Studios for God. Family. Football. states:

“The series follows legendary high school football coach Denny Duron, as he returns as head coach at Evangel Christian Academy for the first time in 30 years”

What is the God. Family. Football. docuseries about?

God. Family. Football. is a sports-based series that centers around the effort to restore the lost glory of football at Evangel Christian Academy after 30 years. The trailer begins by highlighting the challenges faced by the Evangel team. To achieve success, the renowned former football pro player Denny Duron takes on the task of coaching a group of talented kids, with the goal of winning a state title in the 2022 Louisiana High School football season.

The series is a portrayal of a real-life event that occurred in 2022. Throughout the series, a core theme emphasized by Denny Duron is:

“God first, family second, and football third.”

The trailer captures the various emotions, including pain and suffering, that the football players experience throughout the season, conveying a powerful message of unity:

“We must stick together.”

With each player having something at stake, the series depicts how these players triumph during the 2022 season under the guidance of Denny Duron.

What to expect from the God. Family. Football. docuseries?

The God. Family. Football. docuseries delves into the lives of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community. Fourteen state champions from the last 20 years of high school football come together to revive Evangel Christian Academy's football program.

With redemption as their collective goal, the audience can anticipate to see Denny Duron molding the talented Evangel kids into future leaders through his coaching.

When asked about his motivation for producing this series, executive producer Russell Wilson explained to Amazon that Duron’s faith-first approach is key. He stated,

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game.”

Who is Denny Duron from God. Family. Football.?

Dennis Randall Duron is a former American football player and coach who played for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs football team from 1970 to 1973. Later, he served as the head football coach at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, from 1977 to 1982. Currently, he serves as the chancellor at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The series producer, Russell Wilson, praised Duron's legacy on Amazon, stating,

“As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

Catch this thrilling sports-based docuseries on Amazon Freevee on September 1, 2023.