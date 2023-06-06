“May god bless you guys always” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister sends special birthday greetings to Portugal superstar’s kids

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro has sent the Portuguese superstar’s twins a heartwarming message on their birthday.

In June 2017, following his return from the Confederations Cup, the Al-Nassr superstar confirmed that he had become a proud father to twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo. It is believed that they were conceived with the help of a surrogate mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s children, Eva and Mateo, celebrated their sixth birthday on June 5. And the former Real Madrid man’s sister Elma took to Instagram Stories to send the twins a wholesome message on their special day.

Uploading a cute picture of the pair, Elma wrote:

“Today my twins are celebrating (their birthday). May god bless you guys always.”

Elma sends a love birthday message to Ronaldo's biological twins

Eva and Mateo, who are seven years younger than Cristiano Junior, soon had a little sibling to play with in Alana Martina. Alana, who is Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s first daughter, was born in November 2017. The happy couple welcomed their second daughter together, Bella Esmeralda, in April 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a wholesome message to Eva and Mateo on their birthday

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his children, Eva and Mateo’s birthday in style on June 5. Two birthday cakes were arranged for the superstar’s twins, with Eva’s cake adapting the theme of Disney’s Little Mermaid while Mateo’s cake was undeniably football-inspired.

Ronaldo’s soon-to-be six-year-old, Alana Martina, wore the same dress as Eva as she, alongside Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Junior, the birthday twins, and Ronaldo posed for a family picture.

The former Manchester United ace uploaded the family picture to his Instagram account, stating that he was proud of all his children. The 38-year-old’s caption read:

“Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all."

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister, Ivana Rodriguez, and Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro promptly commented under the photo, sending their love to Ronaldo and Georgina’s family. Rodriguez wrote:

“Beautiful family! Congratulations!!!! l love you.”

Meanwhile, Aveiro added:

“Loves.”

The heartwarming Instagram post has since been liked by over 4.7 million Instagram followers and has drawn over 24.5k comments.

