"It's God's timing"- 31-year-old Anoa'i family star wants to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has dominated WWE over the last few years. While the group currently consists of four Samoans, another Anoa'i family star has expressed his desire to join forces with his family members.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu, who has been making a name for himself in Major League Wrestling and Independent Circuit. While Jacob Fatu is the son of legendary wrestler Sam Fatu, he received most of his training from Rikishi. He is the current MLW Heavyweight Champion and also competes on the Independent Circuit.

Being related to Roman Reigns and Co., Jacob has often been asked about joining his brothers in WWE. During a recent appearance on the Bullet Cast podcast, the 31-year-old addressed the possibility of joining The Bloodline:

"I'll leave it in God's hands," he said. Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely, but then again, I didn't expect to be at MLW this long. It's really in God's hands. I'm thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like, Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that. There ain't no telling." [H/T- Fightful]

Roman Reigns is currently dealing with dissension within The Bloodline

While The Bloodline has dominated WWE for the last two years, the cracks within the group have widened in recent times. With Jey and Jimmy Uso losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title, Roman Reigns is seemingly losing patience with the duo.

However, The Usos will have a chance to reclaim the titles on this week's SmackDown as they take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a championship rematch. The duo have dedicated the upcoming match to The Bloodline leader, and losing it could result in huge repercussions for them.

Besides the match on SmackDown, The Usos and Solo Sikoa will also take on KO, Sami and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match at Backlash. Roman Reigns is unlikely to be present at the event.

