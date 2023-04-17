Anoa'i family member set to face former WWE Superstar in a championship match

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu is set to go head-to-head with former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona).

Jacob has been at the pinnacle of his game for Major League Wrestling. He is a member of the Anoa'i family and a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion with the longest reign in the title's history at 819 days.

He is also the current MLW National Openweight Champion and works on the independent circuit. On April 14th, 2023, Fatu successfully defended his House of Glory Heavyweight Championship against Willie Mack at the NYC Arena in New York City.

After the match, the Anoa'i family member and his opponent took the mic and expressed their appreciation for an East Coast crowd welcoming wrestlers from the West Coast, and they advocated rerunning the match.

However, a video from Matt Cardona appeared on television, in which he challenged Jacob Fatu for the HOG Heavyweight Title on May 19th.

Check out the match announcement below:

House Of Glory Wrestling @HOGwrestling



The Indy God is coming to House of Glory! @themattcardona makes his HOG debut May 19th at the NYC Arena!



Tickets Available



tickettailor.com/events/houseof… 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆The Indy God is coming to House of Glory! @themattcardona makes his HOG debut May 19th at the NYC Arena!Tickets Available 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 🚨🚨🚨The Indy God is coming to House of Glory! @themattcardona makes his HOG debut May 19th at the NYC Arena!⬇️ Tickets Available ⬇️tickettailor.com/events/houseof… https://t.co/x8tdpKTL6i

Former WWE star Dax Harwood praised Jacob Fatu

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Dax Harwood acknowledged Jacob Fatu. Harwood explored various topics concerning the Anoa'i family line on an episode of FTR with Dax.

One-half of FTR discussed Fatu's in-ring talent and athleticism. He even noted briefly how the 30-year-old wrestler was able to balance realism and credibility.

"I haven't necessarily watched a whole match of his, but I've seen clips and highlights of it. I've heard great stories about him from what I've seen, the snap that he has on all of his offense, you know, being able to balance that line of realism and believability and being an incredible athlete, being able to fly through the air, he tows that line very well," Dax Harwood said.

For nearly 100 days, Jacob Fatu successfully defended his championship, defeating Willie Mack, Nick Aldis, JTG, and Fred Rosser. It remains to be seen whether former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder can dethrone Fatu.

What are your thoughts on Matt Cardona vs. Jacob Fatu? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes