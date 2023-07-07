"I am waiting for whatever God decides" - Moises Caicedo speaks out on transfer rumours amid interest from Chelsea

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo has spoken up on his future. The Ecuadorian has attracted the interest of several top clubs in the Premier League, including the Blues.

Beighton & Hove Albion have slapped a £100 million price tag on Caicedo. The player has been a key part of Roberto De Zerbi's team recently. The 21-year-old made 43 appearances across competitions last season.

Speaking about being the centre of transfer speculations, Caicedo said (via 90min):

"It's a very great emotion. "What guy wouldn't want them to be talking about him? I know how to handle it.

"I don't get carried away by emotions. I'm enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He will know what is best for me."

Caicedo's fellow Independiente del Valle graduate Kendry Paez is also set to join Chelsea in 2025. Speaking about Paez, Caicedo said:

"Kendry is a star. Watching him play is a pleasure. It's good to see those talents in Ecuador.

"We know that we have good youth. I am very happy for him; for everything, he is doing, for how he is working. May he continue on the right path and go far. He has the talent."

Mauricio Pochettino appeared in his first press conference as the Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino recently appeared in his first press conference as the Chelsea manager. The Argentine has taken charge and will look to steady the ship after a dismal 2022-23 campaign.

Pochettino was asked about leadership in his team in the first press conference as the Blues tactician. Addressing the media, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss said (via football.london):

"For me, every single season, people can move on quick. If you do not, you are dead. What I found from day one, the players were very open. The attitude is amazing. We have quality. We are going to add more quality."

He added:

"I think when you finish the season you need to move. There is no point to look backwards. I am a positive person, I can always see the positive things."

The Blues have a young and vibrant squad full of talent in their ranks. However, they severely lacked direction last term. Whether Pochettino can help Chelsea head in the right direction this season remains to be seen.

