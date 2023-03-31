Murder Mystery 2 cast list: Who stars in Adam Sandler's new Netflix film?

On March 31, 2023, Murder Mystery 2, Adam Sandler's most recent Netflix movie, had its streaming premiere. In this follow-up to Murder Mystery, Nick and Audrey's journey to Europe to strengthen their failing marriage and spend more time together continues. Take a look at Netflix's official synopsis of the film, shared on their YouTube channel:

''Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.''

The description further states:

''But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.''

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return to reprise their roles, along with several others who play important supporting characters. Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt.

Murder Mystery 2 cast list: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and others star in Netflix's mystery comedy flick

1) Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz

Adam Sandler reprises his role as Nick Spitz in Netflix's Murder Myster 2. Nick Spitz is a cop who's in Europe with his wife. Their marriage is in crisis, and the couple is trying to reignite their romantic spark in the gorgeous city of Paris.

The tone of the film is wonderfully set by Sandler's distinctive sense of humor. Viewers can expect him to deliver another charming performance as Nick in the film. His other memorable film acting credits include Uncut Gems, Happy Gilmore, Hubbie Halloween, and many more.

2) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz

Jennifer Aniston returns as Audrey Spitz in the new mystery comedy movie. Audrey is Nick's wife and works as a hairdresser. Aniston perfectly captures her character's charm and frailties with stunning ease, promising to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance.

Aniston is best known for his performances on the iconic TV show Friends. Apart from that, she's appeared in The Good Girl, Office Space, We're the Millers, and many more.

3) Mélanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert

Mélanie Laurent stars as Claudette Joubert in Murder Mystery 2. Joubert is a charismatic model and the new fiancée of the Maharaja. Not much else is known about her character, but she's expected to play an important role in the movie.

Laurent earned recognition for her portrayal of Shosanna Dreyfus in Inglorious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino. She also had prominent roles in Now You See Me, Operation Finale, and The Mad Women's Ball.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other prominent actors, including:

Mark Strong as Conner Miller

Adeel Akhtar as The Maharaja

Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou

Kuhoo Verma as Saira

Enrique Arce as Francisco Perez

Viewers can stream Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix.

