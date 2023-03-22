"Crushed It": Adam Sandler compliments Chris Rock's Selective Outrage jokes

Adam Sandler has praised Chris Rock's Netflix live comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. In an interview with People, Sandler was asked if Rock did something that he should not have done by joking about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars last year.

Sandler said that he "never thought" of it and went on to compliment Rock, calling him "relaxed, funny, and thoughtful." He said:

"I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful. Crushed it and was real to himself."

Sandler added:

"And it was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on. I thought about it all weekend. 'All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!' Sat, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my a** off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing."

Will Smith slapped Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards when the latter went on stage to present the award for Best Documentary, and joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. However, Sandler did not mention anything about the Oscars incident.

Chris Rock slams Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on

Selective Outrage

Chris' live comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, premiered earlier this month on Netflix. He addressed the slap incident in his routine, saying that Will Smith practices selective outrage and that he had nothing to do with everything that happened. He further stated:

"We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated us on television. None of us. … Why the f**k would you do that s*it? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?"

Chris Rock addressed the slap incident that happened at Oscars 2022 (Image via Al Seib/Getty Images)

Rock referred to Jada speaking of her entanglement with August Alsina years ago while she and Will were taking a break. She said at the time that she and Will were able to save their relationship, adding that they had "gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

According to Rock, Will Smith was referred to as a 'b*tch' by everyone after the entanglement news, and he attempted to call Smith but he was not answering. He even addressed the moment when Jada called for a boycott of the Academy Awards in 2016. She requested that Rock not host the show that year, and Will was not nominated for his film Concussion that year. Rock stated:

"I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f*ck? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it. That's what the f*ck happened. Nobody's pickin' on this b*tch. She started this s*it. Nobody was pickin' on her."

Rock mentioned that he never responded to the slap incident because his parents taught him not to fight in front of white people.

