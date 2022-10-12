“That’s racist”: Lizzo claims she is ‘not making music for White people’ and leaves netizens distraught

American pop sensation Lizzo has often faced criticism for several things, her body and style included, but she recently spoke up about the thing that disturbs her the most - that her music is made for white people.
In a new cover story for Vanity Fair published on October 12, the singer addressed the popular perception that her music was made to cater to 'white people,' against which she had a strong opinion. Lizzo claimed that her art is not aimed at white people, but rather at her black counterparts.
In the November cover story, she went on to talk about how she continues to bring her upbringing and experience to her work. She said:
“I am not making music for white people. I am a black woman, I am making music from my black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”
Her comments don't seem to have gone down well with the internet, who have taken to Twitter to criticize the singer for her comments, calling her "racist."
Twitter users upset over Lizzo's claim
Normally well-supported by her fans, the 34-year-old singer recently drew some heat for claiming her music is not made for white people. Netizens fell into a frenzy, calling the flutist racist and attempting to cancel her. Many even claim that her statement will end up "polarizing" her.
Although a large chunk of the Twitterverse seems to be attacking the singer, there are a fair few that side with her. Their tweets consist of justification, stating that the white population of America doesn't experience racism (at least not in the way black people have).
Others say that Lizzo's comments just mean that she is making music for everyone and not just white people, and blame the ignition of hatred on poor phrasing.
“We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody”: Lizzo speaks on making music to help the black community
Lizzo considers it a blessing to have her music help the Black community. She touches on the importance and effects self-love anthems have on the marginalized and neglected.
“If I can help other people, hell yeah. Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody.”
The Grrrls singer continued to defend her point by stating that when a black artist reaches a sense of popularity, their audience is predominantly white. She went on to cite similar examples in the makeup of other popular artists' crowds. Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, and Beyonce are examples of some famous black artists who drew crowds that were "overwhelmingly white."
“That is probably the biggest criticism I’ve received, and it is such a critical conversation when it comes to black artists. When black people see a lot of white people in the audience, they think, Well this isn’t for me, this is for them. The thing is, when a black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd.”
Lizzo also said that the music she makes is for girls who look like her, for the underappreciated ones who grew up in a city that made them feel "unbeautiful." She further stated that it,
“Blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a Black perspective - How could I not do that, as a Black artist?”
The three-time Grammy award winner has said that this sort of criticism used to affect her a lot. But after connecting with fellow black women who shared similar experiences, she feels seen as her authentic self. Lizzo is currently focused on her new shapewear brand Yitty, while creating more music.