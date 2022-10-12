“That’s racist”: Lizzo claims she is ‘not making music for White people’ and leaves netizens distraught

American pop sensation Lizzo has often faced criticism for several things, her body and style included, but she recently spoke up about the thing that disturbs her the most - that her music is made for white people.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair published on October 12, the singer addressed the popular perception that her music was made to cater to 'white people,' against which she had a strong opinion. Lizzo claimed that her art is not aimed at white people, but rather at her black counterparts.

In the November cover story, she went on to talk about how she continues to bring her upbringing and experience to her work. She said:

“I am not making music for white people. I am a black woman, I am making music from my black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”

Her comments don't seem to have gone down well with the internet, who have taken to Twitter to criticize the singer for her comments, calling her "racist."

✨ 🇰‌🇪‌🇱‌🇸‌ ✨🦋🇺🇸 @kelsgigi So Lizzo told Vanity Fair she doesn’t make music for “white people”.



#1 that’s racist

#2 we all thank you because your music SUCKS. So Lizzo told Vanity Fair she doesn’t make music for “white people”. #1 that’s racist#2 we all thank you because your music SUCKS.

Twitter users upset over Lizzo's claim

Normally well-supported by her fans, the 34-year-old singer recently drew some heat for claiming her music is not made for white people. Netizens fell into a frenzy, calling the flutist racist and attempting to cancel her. Many even claim that her statement will end up "polarizing" her.

thoughts @mili4mythoughts Idk what to think about Lizzo’s comments about not making music for white people I get what she means about using her black experience to cultivate her own brand and music but it seems pretty polarizing-she should just stop explaining herself so much she’s at the level where it Idk what to think about Lizzo’s comments about not making music for white people I get what she means about using her black experience to cultivate her own brand and music but it seems pretty polarizing-she should just stop explaining herself so much she’s at the level where it

Mike Williams @nopone @nypost All white people: Immediately stop listening to Lizzo and do not purchase her material. She doesn’t want your white green. @nypost All white people: Immediately stop listening to Lizzo and do not purchase her material. She doesn’t want your white green.

WeAreAllHosedYo @WeAreAllHosedYo Saying you don’t make music for white people seems kind of racist to me. Lizzo prolly lost some dough today. Glad she was afforded the opportunity to speak her voice though, that’s what we call the First Amendment. Saying you don’t make music for white people seems kind of racist to me. Lizzo prolly lost some dough today. Glad she was afforded the opportunity to speak her voice though, that’s what we call the First Amendment.

Alisha Bennett @Warrior_woman89 @ArtValley818_ Wow. More and more people being openly racist and its ok as long as its against white people . Racism being kept alive by people like her, segregation will come back with a vengeance because of this mentality. Wtf is wrong with people. 🖕Lizzo. @ArtValley818_ Wow. More and more people being openly racist and its ok as long as its against white people . Racism being kept alive by people like her, segregation will come back with a vengeance because of this mentality. Wtf is wrong with people. 🖕Lizzo.

Raven42 @Raven4245532 @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo Can someone please remind her, tht Atlantic Records CEO is white, an tht she mkes music 4 him, an if she doesn't, she will b fired. She cn sugar coat it all she wants, but she gets paid by white people, to mke music! Hw about not taking white peoples money! @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo Can someone please remind her, tht Atlantic Records CEO is white, an tht she mkes music 4 him, an if she doesn't, she will b fired. She cn sugar coat it all she wants, but she gets paid by white people, to mke music! Hw about not taking white peoples money!

Although a large chunk of the Twitterverse seems to be attacking the singer, there are a fair few that side with her. Their tweets consist of justification, stating that the white population of America doesn't experience racism (at least not in the way black people have).

Others say that Lizzo's comments just mean that she is making music for everyone and not just white people, and blame the ignition of hatred on poor phrasing.

🔥 daanis 🧡 @gindaanis White people often get really offended by being called white or settler. They say it's racist because for white people racism is about hurt feelings. Being excluded.



For Black and Indigenous people it is about dying.



Big difference. White people often get really offended by being called white or settler. They say it's racist because for white people racism is about hurt feelings. Being excluded. For Black and Indigenous people it is about dying. Big difference.

David @politicsJunkE @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo White people don’t experience racism. We may get our feelings hurt (because we’re so sensitive) but that’s not oppression. Relax Jenna. Not everything is for us @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo White people don’t experience racism. We may get our feelings hurt (because we’re so sensitive) but that’s not oppression. Relax Jenna. Not everything is for us

Fareesh Vijayarangam @fareesh @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo Seems like she is just describing the audience she writes/performs for. The phrasing is very poor. @JennaEllisEsq @lizzo Seems like she is just describing the audience she writes/performs for. The phrasing is very poor.

Rachel @RachelsRising



The fact that so many people lack the ability to critically think is astounding. New York Post @nypost Lizzo on her crossover success: 'I am not making music for white people' trib.al/y9qwUIE Lizzo on her crossover success: 'I am not making music for white people' trib.al/y9qwUIE https://t.co/nDk9sSCZOe Lizzo isn’t saying WHITE people can’t enjoy or listen to her music, she is simply saying that she is singing about her very Black experience.The fact that so many people lack the ability to critically think is astounding. twitter.com/nypost/status/… Lizzo isn’t saying WHITE people can’t enjoy or listen to her music, she is simply saying that she is singing about her very Black experience. The fact that so many people lack the ability to critically think is astounding. twitter.com/nypost/status/…

Erasma Beras-Monticciolo @ErasmaTambora @nypost Comments on this thread = white fragility. Not everything is about you or for you. Lizzo is making music that is based on her lived experience as a BLACK woman. If it appeals to non-Black people, that's nice. But her goal isn't to please white people. Y'all got Kanye for that. @nypost Comments on this thread = white fragility. Not everything is about you or for you. Lizzo is making music that is based on her lived experience as a BLACK woman. If it appeals to non-Black people, that's nice. But her goal isn't to please white people. Y'all got Kanye for that.

“We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody”: Lizzo speaks on making music to help the black community

Lizzo considers it a blessing to have her music help the Black community. She touches on the importance and effects self-love anthems have on the marginalized and neglected.

“If I can help other people, hell yeah. Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody.”

The Grrrls singer continued to defend her point by stating that when a black artist reaches a sense of popularity, their audience is predominantly white. She went on to cite similar examples in the makeup of other popular artists' crowds. Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, and Beyonce are examples of some famous black artists who drew crowds that were "overwhelmingly white."

“That is probably the biggest criticism I’ve received, and it is such a critical conversation when it comes to black artists. When black people see a lot of white people in the audience, they think, Well this isn’t for me, this is for them. The thing is, when a black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd.”

Lizzo also said that the music she makes is for girls who look like her, for the underappreciated ones who grew up in a city that made them feel "unbeautiful." She further stated that it,

“Blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a Black perspective - How could I not do that, as a Black artist?”

The three-time Grammy award winner has said that this sort of criticism used to affect her a lot. But after connecting with fellow black women who shared similar experiences, she feels seen as her authentic self. Lizzo is currently focused on her new shapewear brand Yitty, while creating more music.

Poll : 0 votes