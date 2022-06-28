"She’s been my North Star": Lizzo gushes over Beyonce’s influence in entertaining Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden

American singer-songwriter Lizzo recently appeared on a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden. She opened up about her youth, her personality and her inspiration. The artist stated that she would listen to Beyonce as a child and that listening to those songs gave her confidence when she felt she was getting picked on.

Praising the Single Ladies star, Lizzo said:

"When I was shy, or I didn't think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me. I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There's hope for me."

She also added:

"The way she makes people feel, that's how I want to make people feel with music. She's been my North Star."

The About Damn Time singer further noted that she would listen to Beyonce’s B-day on repeat after she dropped out of college and was looking for inspiration.

During the episode, Corden jokes about calling Beyonce and Lizzo is seen tearing up before she realizes Corden is joking.

She also plays the flute when Corden hands out one to her, mid-drive. During the karaoke session, the duo sang her hit numbers including Good as Hell and Juice.

Excited to be on the show, Lizzo said:

"Wow, this is so cool. People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It's so cool."

Lizzo says her relatives still have a problem with the way presents herself

Speaking about her childhood, the singer said that it was strict with the kind of music she listened to:

"For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to. We didn't listen to secular music, it was devil music."

Corden asked her if she would be allowed to listen to her kind of music now if she were at church. The artist laughingly said that she would've been allowed to listen to her early music but not the kind after she started cussing in her songs.

When Corder asked Lizzo if it was because of the cussing in the music, she said:

"I don't know, it's just that. It might be the a**, and the nudity, a little bit."

Lizzo also added that she has a cousin who would call up her mother to complain about her not dressing appropriately or having enough clothes on her Instagram posts. About this, she said:

"And then I double down and post more nudes the next day.”

Lizzo re-reocrds song which has ableist slur

The singer recently re-recorded one of her songs 'Grrrls' from her recent album Special. The 34-year old singer responded to criticism hours after netizens accused her of using an ableist slur in her latest track.

The album is slated to release on July 15 and a new version of the track was released after its initial release on June 6.

She also announced that she will donate $500,000 from the profits of her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF). The singer's announcement came just days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which would deny women in the US the federal right to get abortions. Event organiser Live Nation will match her total donation to garner a total of $1 million towards the proceedings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far