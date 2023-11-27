Is Netflix's A Nearly Normal Family based on a Book?

Nordic dramas have a unique charm, and Netflix's A Nearly Normal Family is no exception. The crime thriller, with its intricate narrative and suspenseful storytelling, has captured the attention of viewers. But amid the drama and legal complexities, a fundamental question arises: Is A Nearly Normal Family based on a book?

Indeed, this Netflix show is an adaptation of M.T. Edvardsson's bestselling novel of the same name. The book's original title is ‘En helt vanlig familj’, which translates to ‘A perfectly normal family’. Edvardsson also serves as the series' executive producer.

Where did A Nearly Normal Family take place?

The series unfolds in and around Lund, Sweden. The choice of location is not arbitrary but a deliberate decision to stay true to the novel's setting. Lund becomes an integral part of the narrative, contributing to the backdrop against which the gripping events of the story play out.

How many episodes are in A Nearly Normal Family?

For those diving into the series, there are six episodes to unravel. Each episode is a narrative puzzle piece that gradually reveals the layers of the Sandell family's seemingly typical lives and the complicated web of secrets, lies, and murder accusations that threaten to ruin their world.

Will There Be A Nearly Normal Family Season 2?

The fate of the series in terms of season 2 remains uncertain. While the first season provides a comprehensive exploration of the family's crisis and the legal drama surrounding Stella's trial, the possibility of further narratives is unknown.

The Swedish psychological thriller miniseries premiered on Netflix on November 24, 2023.

How is Netflix's A Nearly Normal Family different from the novel?

The central idea of the book and the Netflix series is the same—that is, Stella Sandell, an 18-year-old girl, is accused of stabbing and killing a 32-year-old man.

However, the novel's conclusion explores the perspectives of various characters, including Stella and her parents, Ulrika and Adam, providing complex insights into themes of guilt and sacrifice.

Chris is from a nearly Family (Image via IMDb)

On the other hand, Stella is the primary focus of the Netflix series, which deviates from the original plot to reach a unique and impactful conclusion. The novel is narrated from the views of Adam, Stella, and Ulrika, three separate and unreliable narrators in their own right, but the show alternates between the family members' points of view.

The first episode begins with 15-year-old Stella, who is attending handball camp (which is different from a church camp in the novel), being sexually assaulted by an older counselor.

Stella tells her parents about the incident, but they decide not to notify the cops because they believe Stella will suffer further trauma and the case against the counselor will fail.

Chris and Stella in A Nearly Normal Family (Image via IMDb)

Throughout the remainder of the novel, Stella's relationships with her parents, men, and herself are all profoundly affected by this tragic decision. Four years in the future, the show cuts to Stella's 19th birthday, the night she first meets Chris and starts dating him.

In the realm of Nordic dramas, the series emerges not just as a series but as a testament to the enduring appeal of storytelling, whether on the pages of a book or through the lens of a camera.