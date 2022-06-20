Famed Star Wars writer to publish standalone Dark Souls novel

Michael A. Stackpole, the author of nineties-era Star Wars and BattleTech novels, is working on a standalone novel set in the tragic universe of Dark Souls. It is set to be called Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication.

The story will be an entirely new adventure but will still stick to the Souls formula that fans have come to expect. There is lots of hype around the new novel, as Stackpole is a renowned figure in the literary writing world.

Dark Souls is set in a world rife with suffering and an eternal curse of undeath. The gods that govern the world are not all benevolent as they seem, and this is a perfect setting to tell an epic story about an individual going up against impossible odds.

The story and the lore of the Soulsborne games have been heavily influenced by some very famous Japanese works.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has expressed a profound interest in manga comics such as Berserk and the storytelling of Hayao Miyazaki. They have been huge inspirations for the stories in the Souls games and give readers excellent insight into how these intricate worlds have been created.

Michael A. Stackpole gives fans teaser into how his Dark Souls novel will look like

The Soulsborne standalone novel will be published in the fall of this year. There is much speculation regarding the story, characters, and settings, but Stackpole has enormous credibility under his belt and will not disappoint new and old fans.

The Souls community can be brutal when it comes to criticism about their favorite franchise, and there seems to be a mostly positive response from them. Michael A. Stackpole’s novels have been critically acclaimed, and his work with the Star Wars universe has been well received by many fans.

Michael A. Stackpole’s Star Wars novels are incredibly popular. He is one of those few noteworthy writers who know how to use the source material to the fullest.

There has been very little criticism for Stockpole’s published novels, and he has been a mainstay of the literary world for quite some time.

Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication is set to be published in October 2022, and fans from both sides of the aisle cannot wait to see what this new Soulsborne story will bring to the table.

