5 things we know so far about the Dublin stabbing suspect

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, five people were injured in a knife-stabbing attack on Parnell Square East in Dublin. Among the five, three were children, which sparked riots in the city. It happened in the central city when it was a calm night. However, the police have not given any statement of whether it could be a terror attack. But after an investigation by police, it was confirmed that the "suspect" was an Irish citizen.

One child aged five is in critical condition as the attacker stabbed her in her neck. The other two young children are also severely injured and are under treatment. One older man in his 40s and a female creche worker in her 30s are also under medical care after the knife attack.

A Brazilian Deliveroo biker, Caio Benicio, is the night's hero, as he hit the attacker with his helmet and saved more people from getting injured. Speaking to RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland, Caio said,

"When I saw the knife, I pulled up my bike, and it was my initiative. I hit him with my helmet. He fell down, and other people came to keep him down. I was at the right time in the right place."

Shocking knife attack in Dublin, Ireland: What do we know?

The Gardaí police said they have a "definite line of inquiry" and are investigating all about the suspect. Still, they were not looking for anyone else in the violence's connection to the knife attack that occurred after 1:30 pm near a school in the heart of Dublin.

The latest updates by the police about the "suspect" are:

The suspect is under custody as he got arrested on the spot when the locals intervened and hit him back. He is being treated in Dublin hospital as he faced facial injuries. The suspect is an Irish citizen but was not born in Ireland. Also, he has changed his living address many times in Dublin over the past few years. Gardaí has ruled out a "terrorist" motive for the suspect as his target was a five-year-old child, a man aged in his 40s, and the "suspect" is Irish. They called it a "person of interest." There is another investigation by the Gardaí, and they allegedly claim the suspect might have suffered a "psychotic" disorder. It has been confirmed that he has no link with the school. However, at lunchtime on Thursday, the suspect was seen near the highly respected school just before the drastic event happened. The school's name has yet to be revealed due to safety measures.

In addition, the Gardaí are not looking for any more suspects for this horrific violence in Dublin. Superintendent Liam Geraghty indicated that the suspect had attacked several people on Parnell Square East. In a brief statement to Forbes Breaking News, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said:

"A standalone incident, not necessarily connected to any wider issues that are ongoing in the country or the city, and we need to identify the exact reasons for that happening."

"My understanding is members of the public did intervene at a very, very early stage, and we would applaud those members of the public for getting involved in such a traumatic and potentially dangerous situation for themselves."

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, also spoke against the violence and said,

"All of our thoughts are with each of the children and their families affected by today's horrific attack outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire in Dublin city centre."

Public transport has been suspended to protect civilians, and patients are advised to go only to nearby maternity hospitals if it is crucial.