The ending of A Nearly Normal Family on Netflix, explained

In the riveting Netflix adaptation of A Nearly Normal Family, based on M.T. Edvardsson's psychological thriller, the quest to unravel the truth behind Christoffer 'Chris' Olson's death takes center stage. As viewers navigate the intricacies of familial relationships and legal complexities, the series presents a compelling narrative that diverges from the book's storyline.

In the heart of this narrative lies the unresolved question: Who killed Christoffer Olson? As the series reaches its climax, viewers are left grappling with the aftermath of a shocking revelation, challenging their perceptions of normalcy within the Sandell family.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of the ending of A Nearly Normal Family on Netflix, delving into key plot points and shedding light on the mysteries that unfold.

How does A Nearly Normal Family end?

Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors as Stella (Image via IMDb)

In the final episodes of the Netflix show, the complexities of the Sandell family's dynamics unravel in unexpected ways. Stella, the daughter accused of Christoffer's murder, faces not only legal scrutiny but also the harsh realities of her actions.

As the legal proceedings intensify, the series takes an unflinching look at the consequences of familial bonds tested to their limits.

The resolution brings closure to some aspects while leaving lingering questions about the nature of guilt and the lengths individuals will go to protect their loved ones.

Who killed Chris in A Nearly Normal Family?

Christian Fandango Sundgren as Christoffer 'Chris' Olsen (Image via IMDb)

Stella is indeed revealed as the perpetrator of Chris's death in the epilogue. On the fateful night, suspecting a disturbing text from Amina was sent by Chris, Stella searches for Amina and witnesses her running from Chris, claiming he assaulted her.

Confronted with memories of her own traumatic experience and guilt for not heeding warnings about Chris, Stella takes a knife from Amina.

In a moment of heightened emotions, Stella, fueled by a mix of PTSD, rage, and a desire to protect Amina, uses the knife, ultimately leading to Chris' demise.

Are A Nearly Normal Family book and the mini-series ending the same?

While both the book and the Netflix series share the core premise of an eighteen-year-old girl, Stella Sandell, being accused of murdering a 32-year-old man, their endings diverge significantly.

The book's conclusion delves into the characters' perspectives, including those of Stella and her parents, Ulrika and Adam, offering nuanced insights into themes of guilt and sacrifice.

In contrast, the Netflix series takes a few creative liberties to deliver a distinct ending, contributing to the visual and emotional impact of the story.

Although the conclusion remains the same, the series focuses primarily on Stella. Viewers familiar with the book may find the series' conclusion a refreshing departure, adding an element of unpredictability to the narrative.

Navigating the Complex Layers of A Nearly Normal Family

In unraveling the ending of the Netflix thriller, one is confronted with the intricacies of human relationships, morality, and the consequences of pivotal choices. The series manages to maintain a sense of suspense and unpredictability, even for those who have read the source material.

The Netflix series A Nearly Normal Family grips audiences with its intense exploration of guilt, sacrifice, and the blurred lines between truth and deception. A Nearly Normal Family is streaming now on Netflix.