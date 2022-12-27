QTCinderella recounts terrifying experience with swatting, says she has PTSD

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" shared a harrowing account of her experience being swatted earlier this year. For context, the streamer and her boyfriend Ludwig, also a streamer, were raided by the police in August 2022 after a false call was made against them.

QTCinderella took to Anthony Padilla's YouTube show to give a detailed account of what had transpired during the swatting. For those unfamiliar with the word, it is used to describe a faux call made against the individual(s) which leads to police entering their place of residence, usually armed.

While speaking about her experience, Blaire confessed that she had developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrifying incident. An event or recollection of the said event commonly triggers PTSD.

Anthony Padilla @anthonypadilla The day this massive streamer almost died on stream - I spent a day with @QTCinderella full interview out now on my channel The day this massive streamer almost died on stream - I spent a day with @QTCinderella full interview out now on my channel https://t.co/cs4WwYSYo4

"The world went silent for a few seconds" - QTCinderella shares her story of being swatted

Cinderella and Ludwig are both current residents of Los Angeles. In August 2022, the LA authorities intruded on the pair's house after a false call was made against the streamers. Giving an account of the story, the 28-year-old said:

"I have diagnosed PTSD from us getting swatted"

She continued:

"I'm about to start my stream, I'm pushing the space bar on my computer to get it to turn on and I see a laser on my hand and I think to myself, 'Someone playing with the cat toy?', cause we have roommates, maybe one of them is playing with a cat toy."

(Timestamp: 16:10)

She added:

"I turned, and now it's on my stomach. And then I look up, and we have a big window in front of our kitchen, and that's when I see it. All of these lights, and all I see are lights, all I see are guns. And I hear the intercom, 'This is LAP, come out with your hands up' and the world went silent for a few seconds."

She also revealed that she tried to "reason" with the police. However, the authorities, according to QTCinderella:

"They yell at you, hands up, just yelling all sorts of different directions."

Fans share their reactions

Fans took to the replies to share their thoughts on Blaire's terrifying account of being swatted. Many demanded that the authorities incarcerate the perpetrator. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

WhoseBacon @WhoseBacon @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I hope they caught him and he’s behind bars for life @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I hope they caught him and he’s behind bars for life

jesse 🌓 || tomorrow 💙 @rosesondan



you always give people their time and space in your interviews and ik it's so appreciated @anthonypadilla anthony you are literally so sweet and gentle when it's comes to delaying w sensitive topicsyou always give people their time and space in your interviews and ik it's so appreciated @anthonypadilla anthony you are literally so sweet and gentle when it's comes to delaying w sensitive topicsyou always give people their time and space in your interviews and ik it's so appreciated

Smogless🐨Deployment Arc @Smogless_256 @anthonypadilla

But things need to happen about this...

1 people need to stop doing this as a prank, it's not funny

2 if you do this to someone, you are be swatted as they bring you in to custody @qtcinderella Might be my hot takeBut things need to happen about this...1 people need to stop doing this as a prank, it's not funny2 if you do this to someone, you are be swatted as they bring you in to custody @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella Might be my hot take But things need to happen about this...1 people need to stop doing this as a prank, it's not funny 2 if you do this to someone, you are be swatted as they bring you in to custody

Nancy Baez Narvaez @iNancybaez @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I was sobbing hearing her tell the swatting stories, I’m so sorry this happened to qt no one deserves this <\3 @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I was sobbing hearing her tell the swatting stories, I’m so sorry this happened to qt no one deserves this <\3

ManyChickensSage @ManySage @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I thought swatting was dead! Omg.. this is awful. A horrible practice @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella I thought swatting was dead! Omg.. this is awful. A horrible practice

Valifae @valifae_ @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella QT is an incredible person for so many reasons and does not get enough credit for any of it. @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella QT is an incredible person for so many reasons and does not get enough credit for any of it.

‎ruby @lolrubix @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella i am honestly amazed there hasn’t been any story yet of a streamer getting swatted and actually getting shot, seriously injured, or even killed, god forbid @anthonypadilla @qtcinderella i am honestly amazed there hasn’t been any story yet of a streamer getting swatted and actually getting shot, seriously injured, or even killed, god forbid

Swatting has become an age-old issue that many unfortunate streamers have had to face. The likes of Adin Ross (multiple times) and Darren "IShowSpeed" have been victims of such pranks over the past 12 months or so.

