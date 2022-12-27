QTCinderella recounts terrifying experience with swatting, says she has PTSD

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" shared a harrowing account of her experience being swatted earlier this year. For context, the streamer and her boyfriend Ludwig, also a streamer, were raided by the police in August 2022 after a false call was made against them.
QTCinderella took to Anthony Padilla's YouTube show to give a detailed account of what had transpired during the swatting. For those unfamiliar with the word, it is used to describe a faux call made against the individual(s) which leads to police entering their place of residence, usually armed.
While speaking about her experience, Blaire confessed that she had developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrifying incident. An event or recollection of the said event commonly triggers PTSD.
"The world went silent for a few seconds" - QTCinderella shares her story of being swatted
Cinderella and Ludwig are both current residents of Los Angeles. In August 2022, the LA authorities intruded on the pair's house after a false call was made against the streamers. Giving an account of the story, the 28-year-old said:
"I have diagnosed PTSD from us getting swatted"
She continued:
"I'm about to start my stream, I'm pushing the space bar on my computer to get it to turn on and I see a laser on my hand and I think to myself, 'Someone playing with the cat toy?', cause we have roommates, maybe one of them is playing with a cat toy."
She added:
"I turned, and now it's on my stomach. And then I look up, and we have a big window in front of our kitchen, and that's when I see it. All of these lights, and all I see are lights, all I see are guns. And I hear the intercom, 'This is LAP, come out with your hands up' and the world went silent for a few seconds."
She also revealed that she tried to "reason" with the police. However, the authorities, according to QTCinderella:
"They yell at you, hands up, just yelling all sorts of different directions."
Fans share their reactions
Fans took to the replies to share their thoughts on Blaire's terrifying account of being swatted. Many demanded that the authorities incarcerate the perpetrator. Here are some of the relevant reactions:
Swatting has become an age-old issue that many unfortunate streamers have had to face. The likes of Adin Ross (multiple times) and Darren "IShowSpeed" have been victims of such pranks over the past 12 months or so.
