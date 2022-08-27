Loving Adults review: Is the twisted Netflix thriller worth a watch? 

Loving Adults, the first ever Netflix original Danish thriller, is finally on the streaming platform after a long wait. Coming from the acclaimed director of Food Club, Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, the Netflix feature stars Lars Ranthe, Dar Salim, and Sonja Richter. Based on a Nordic noir novel by Anna Ekberg, the movie is quite thrilling.

Loving Adults follows the story of a seemingly happy couple who are, in reality, deeply unhappy and resentful in their marriage. Their partnership is layered with crime, lies, and betrayal. When it comes down to it, however, both partners will go to great lengths to further their individual interests. Is Netflix's thriller as intriguing as it sounds? Continue reading to learn more about the film.

A dangerous affair triggers crimes in Loving Adults

Narrated by a police officer who we later see is telling the story of his soon-to-be-married daughter, Loving Adults does not shy away from portraying the original crime at the very beginning. Working from there, we are introduced to a dysfunctional couple, Christian and Leonora, at the center of the plotline.

Christian is a miserable husband who has turned to his colleague for love. From the beginning, he has developed feelings for this other woman, who is pushing him to break the news of their affair to his wife. Meanwhile, Leonora also begins to suspect that her husband is having an affair and is determined to get to the bottom of it.

Loving Adults does not play the pity card in favor of Leonora and against Christain. Nor does it portray Leonora as the victim.

Things only go from bad to worse when Leonora discovers the truth at a party and confronts her husband. She then threatens him with some evidence and manipulates him into breaking off his relationship with his colleague. Desperate and cornered, Christian decides to strike back at Leonora. However, he is overcome with guilt.

Desperate to be with his new love, Christian decides to run over his wife while she is out on her usual run. Loving Adults has gruesome scenes, but none are as graphic or horrifying as the first scene of crime, where we see Christian running over a woman who he thought was his wife.

Fraught with twists and turns, Loving Adults is a thrill to watch

A twist awaits viewers and Christian too. He is shocked when his wife, who he thought he had killed, walks into their house. Christian realizes that he killed the wrong woman, and it does not take long for Leonora to figure out that her husband attempted to kill her.

This is where Loving Adults truly unleashes its potential. Instead of running for her life, Leonora makes a dangerous pact with her husband. Horrific incidents from the past are brought back to life. Leonora wants Christian to eliminate his mistress, who poses a threat to their relationship. He agrees, as his life would be in danger without doing so.

Revolving around the theme of failed marriages and cliched love crimes that we often hear about, Loving Adults has nothing new to offer in terms of the plotline. The straying husband and the jealous wife have been the subject of numerous thrillers.

Varying in the pace of narration, the only commendable thing about the Netflix thriller is its literary narrative style, which makes the movie feel like a novel. The carefully crafted scenes and the fantastic performances delivered by the leading pair carry the film through when it falls short on the plot.

The chilling twists and grotesque nature of the movie are not for the faint-hearted. As the movie unfolds, it is sure to make viewers question their loyalties and take sides in the failed marriage of Christian and Leonora.

Catch the Netflix thriller streaming now.

