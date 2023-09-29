10 Netflix shows that will dominate the charts in October 2023

Every month Netflix refreshes its content database and offers new TV shows and movies to its subscribers. October 2023 will be no different as a spate of Originals is slated to hit the streaming platform next month - a mix of crime, novel-based, anime, and Asian, among others.

On October 1, viewers will get a plethora of films and TV series to watch which are sure to tickle your entertainment bone.

If you have missed watching blockbusters like A Beautiful Mind, Catch Me if You Can, Cinderella Man, Gladiator, and Saving Private Ryan, among others, here’s your chance. Additionally, a whole bunch of Mission: Impossible films and two The Amazing Spider-Man movies are arriving on Netflix.

From BECKHAM, Lupin Part 3 to Elite: Netflix looks set to entertain in October

1) BECKHAM - October 4

Netflix pitches BECKHAM as an “unfiltered story of one of the most celebrated and scrutinized athletes of all time.” This much-awaited four-part documentary series will feature one of the world's most celebrated footballers and the 'OG' Manchester United star at his candid best.

2) Lupin (Part 3) - October 5

The French mystery thriller is back and so is its charming gentleman thief, Assane Diop. Omar Sy will again headline Lupin Part 3 and this time, the stakes are higher as unknown assailants Assane’s mother and want the Black Pearl in exchange, which the thief has stolen from Maison Everlin in France.

3) Everything Now Season 1 - October 5

A British teen comedy-drama TV series, Everything Now follows London girl Mia (17), who is thrust back in the sixth form once again post a lenghty stay in the hospital battling anorexia. From realising that close friends have moved on in life to dating, partying and romantic liaisons, this comedy drama is sure to enthrall viewers.

4) The Fall of the House of Usher - October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s eponymous short story. A Netflix Original belonging to the horror gothic miniseries genre, this show, created by The Haunting showrunner Mike Flanagan, will comprise eight episodes which are bound to keep your faced tucked at the back of your pillows in fear.

5) Good Night World (Season 1) - October 12

A Japanese comedy animation drama, the synopsis of Good Night World reads:

“Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they've formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game with each other.”

6) The Devil on Trial - October 17

The Netflix Original documentary chronicles the court case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. For the first and only time, “demonic possession” was used as a defense in a murder trial, which of course is shot down.

7) Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - October 19

A French adult animated streaming TV series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is set in an alternate history where the US has become a dystopian technocracy named Eden and is controlled by a megacorporation.

8) Doona! (Season 1) – October 20

Doona! is a South Korean TV series that follows a college student named Lee Won-joon. He shares a room with her idol, Doo-na, a popular K-pop vocalist who has left her past glamorous music life and gets romatically involved with Won-joon.

9) Elite (Season 7) – October 20

Elite, a coming-of-age drama, mixes Riverdale, Gossip Girl, and Pretty Little Liars, making it an engaging watch. This time, season 7 will deal with a possible death, a blooming romance, and other relationships.

10) PLUTO (Season 1) – October 26

A highly-awaited animated series, PLUTO will showcase how seven of the world’s most advanced robots are mysteriously killed one after the other along with their human allies. The show also focuses on the path of Inspector Gesicht, which is filled with danger.