Elite season 7: Release date, cast, plot, what to expect, latest updates, and more

Netflix announced Elite season 7 ahead of Elite season 6 because of its evergrowing popularity. Elite is a coming-of-age drama show that can be best described as a cocktail of shows like Gossip Girl, Riverdale, and Pretty Little Liars.

It has the perfect blend of mystery, romance, and thrill to keep the audience hooked. The show also released a teaser trailer to give a glimpse at how dramatic and juicy the season is going to get.

In October 2022, the announcement of Elite season 7 happening came ahead of the premiere of season 6 in November. Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the show makes the audience come back to it with its variety of themes and new twists and turns every season. Also, they keep introducing new characters, which adds more spice to each season.

Elite season 7: release date and cast

Netflix has announced the release date of Elite season 7 to be October 20, 2023. It was announced on Netflix’s official site, TUDUM.

Omar Ayuso, who left the show in season 5, will return to his role as Omar Shanaa. However, cast members Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Manu Rios (Patrick), who were the fan favorites of season 6, confirmed that they would not be returning to the show. It was expected, given how season 6 ended with the Blanco-Commerford family moving away from Las Encinas.

As for the other members, Valentina Zenere (Isadora), André Lamoglia (Iván), Adam Nourour (Bilal), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac), Alex Pastrana (Raúl), and Ander Puig (Nico) will be staying while Elite season 7 drama unfolds.

In February, Argentine actor Leo Sbaraglia and, in March, Brazilian singer Anitta were announced to be in the cast as well. Leo Sbaraglia and Anitta will play Isadora’s father and a “Girl from Rio,” respectively.

Elite season 7 plot: What to expect

Season 7 ended with a man driving by Las Encinas and shooting at the students. Isadora, Dídac, and Dídac’s brother are present in the scene. Fans are already speculating about the tragic death of one of their favorite characters and the season revolving around who has done it. As per Elite fashion, it is speculated to be someone the audience will least suspect.

The season might also focus on Bilal & Rocío and Isadora & Dídac to see if their relationship lasts. Ari and Patrick will be gone this season, so the chances of Iván and Nico getting a new love interest are much higher.

As for Sara and Raùl, the series would probably delve into the intricacies of their relationship or whether they get caught after they frame Mencía with Patrick’s hit-and-run case.

Latest updates

Netflix has also announced that there will be a season 8 of Elite. Season 7 is dropping barely 11 months after season 6. So, the wait time for season 8 can be short, too.

However, this has been announced as a series finale, meaning there will be no more seasons of the show after season 8. For Elite season 8, no plot point has been made available yet. Other than that, Nuno Gallego and Ane Rot are confirmed by Netflix to join the season 8 gang.

Elite is a Spanish-language teen drama show that is so popular it has an Indian adaptation as well.

Elite season 7 will drop on Netflix on October 20, 2023.