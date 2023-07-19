"Who's watching this exactly"- Fans in disbelief as Elite is renewed for an 8th season

There are some shows that fans never want to end and then there are some like Elite which never end. In a Riverdale-esque way, the Spanish thriller series is still going strong on Netflix and has reportedly already been renewed for an eighth season. The series originally debuted in 2018 and received widespread acclaim. The original storyline also spanned three seasons, all of which were well-received.

However, the series continued for more and more seasons, with the original cast nearly completely replaced by new members. This dropped the viewership significantly and took away the bright start that it originally made.

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

Hence, when an eighth season was announced by Netflix, it took the fans by storm, especially as most stopped following the show after the third or fourth season. It also saw fans hit back at Netflix for continuing Elite for so long while not making room for shows like Mindhunter, which tragically concluded before concluding the story that fans were dying to know (and still are).

Fans confused about Elite reaching season 8

DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

Elite started off quite well back in 2018 and managed to carve out a very interesting narrative. But the show lost its footing when it kept continuing despite all the main actors leaving. This also meant that fans did not continue with the show for long.

However, it kept persisting for many more seasons. With the sudden announcement of an eighth season, fans are visibly confused about how the show got there in the first place.

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about season 8 renewal (Image via Twitter)

Most of this confusion stems from the fact that the seventh season has not yet premiered on Netflix. The seventh season of Elite is set to premiere on October 28, 2023.

The eighth season will reportedly feature some of the original cast members from the initial seasons.

The first six seasons of Elite are now streaming on Netflix.