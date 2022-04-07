What time will Elite Season 5 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about popular Spanish series

With the anticipation of more drama, Elite Season 5 is on its way with a release date set for the near future. Elite appears to be a typical teen drama, focused on students at the prestigious Las Encinas secondary school and the ups and downs they confront as they mature.

Elite has become far less predictable — and a lot more hazardous — thanks to the early inclusion of some rather intense twists and turns. Despite the fact that Season 4 was only recently released on Netflix, viewers are already asking when Elite Season 5 will premiere.

The good news is that Netflix has already renewed the show for the next season before the current one was even released, so it will undoubtedly happen. Here's all we know about Elite Season 5 thus far.

When is Elite Season 5 releasing on Netflix?

Season 5 of Elite is coming to television screens much sooner than viewers might expect. The new season will be released on Netflix worldwide on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Season 5 will premiere on Netflix at 3am ET in the United States, and at various times across the world due to the time difference. For example, fans of Elite in Spain will be able to watch all-new episodes starting at 9am CEST, while viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream all episodes starting at 8am BST.

Plot of Elite Season 5

Season 4 of Elite finished on a series of major cliffhangers, teasing a thrilling fifth season. The events of Armando's murder will continue into the fifth season. Nobody knows if he's dead yet, but it's only a matter of time before the truth is out. Guzmán is no longer with the team, and it's unclear if he'll return at any time this season.

The trailer hints at another potential enigma. Patrick is covered in blood at one point in the trailer, and it appears that this is the night of a club event. It well may be possible that Patrick killed someone or discovered a body. What transpired at the club is a mystery that will be revealed.

Meanwhile, more of Rebe and Menca will be seen together. They aren't receiving the utopia they expected. There appear to be unanswered questions and some mistrust in the connection. The trailer also shows off a handful of the new cast members. Fresh people always bring new problems. That's about all that has been told for the time being.

Cast of Elite Season 5

While cast members Martina Cariddi, Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Manu Rios, and Carla Daz are expected to return, two new cast members, Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia, are expected to join them. The specifics of their roles are yet unknown.

Andrés Velencoso, who was slain by Miguel Bernardeau in Season 4, will not be returning to the show. Miguel Bernardeau is also unlikely to return in Season 5, having gone on a trip with Aron Piper.

