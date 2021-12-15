'Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe': Moments of truth for Phillipe and Cayetana

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe is the first installment of Elite Short Stories 2. It follows Cayetana and Phillipe after their break up in season 4 of Elite. As Caye tries to move on from Phillipe, he doesn't make it easy for her and goes to any length to win her back.

Released December 15 on Netflix, Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe was created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero. It stars Georgina Amorós and Pol Granch in their respective roles of Cayetana and Phillipe on Elite. Playing Cayetana's new romance, Felipe is Àlex Monner.

'Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe' synopsis

As Elite fans already know that in season 4, Caye dumped Phillipe because he forced himself on her, ignoring her repeated noes. Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe opens with Caye at a clothing donation center during the festive season, where Felipe is volunteering. The two take an immediate liking to each other, and their romance blossoms when Caye also volunteers at the center.

Caye's budding romance is interrupted with Phillipe walking back into her life. She has a hard time convincing herself and Felipe that she has moved on from her ex. Her ordeal was further compounded when Phillipe also began volunteering at the donation center. The two have a heated confrontation, and while Caye finally manages to walk away from Phillipe, she also steps away from Felipe.

Phillipe learns the meaning of 'no', and Cayetana discovers herself

In Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe, Cayetana moves on from Phillipe to a homophonous Felipe. However, she remains in denial about the power her ex still holds over her. It was Felipe who pointed out to her that Phillipe is still head over heels for her. Try as she might, she doesn't have the same feelings for Felipe.

Caye addressed Phillipe with honesty and clarity after her conversation with Felipe. She stood her ground with Phillipe and told him that while she still loved him, she didn't want to be anything more than friends. Phillipe, too had a moment of clarity and understood the importance of 'no'. Earlier, a spoiled brat, unable to take rejection, Phillipe had learned the error of his ways since his break up with Caye. The two former lovers shook hands and parted ways amicably.

Undoubtedly, Felipe played a crucial role in helping Cayetana discover herself. It was then only fair for him not to jump at the chance to court her for a second time. Caye, too made the right choice by being her own woman and not choosing any of the guys as she realized she needed to truly move on from Phillipe first.

Also Read Article Continues below

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe is now available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar