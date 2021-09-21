Lovers of the Red Sky episodes 7 and 8 delayed, new release date announced

Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7 and episode 8 have been postponed. The episodes were originally expected to air on September 20 and 21. However, the broadcasting network of the show decided to delay the episodes.

Lovers of the Red Sky last saw Ha Ram and Cheong-gi come to the realization that they knew each other from the past. What could have been a romantic interlude turned into a scary nightmare for Ha Ram when the demon within him awoke for the second time.

When will Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7 and 8 air?

The episode of the Ahn Hyo-seop starrer is expected to air a week after its original scheduled date. So Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7 will now air on September 27, and episode 8 will air on September 28.

Promo of Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7

While the audiences wait another week for new episodes, SBS released a promo of Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7. In the promo, Ha Ram and Cheong-gi are seen to be at odds again.

Why were Lovers of the Red Sky episodes 7 and 8 delayed?

Kim Yoo-jung and Ahn Hyo-seop starrer were delayed because of Korea's national holiday, Chuseok. Chuseok is Korean Thanksgiving day and is celebrated over three days. This year, the celebrations fall on September 20, 21 and 22.

The people of the country say thanks to a good year of harvest and pray for another good year next. People also thank their ancestors during this celebration. It is one of the three major festivals celebrated in Korea. The other two being Seollal on January 1 and Dano.

Hence SBS decided to postpone the broadcast of Lovers of the Red Sky. Instead, the network scheduled broadcasts of special programs and movies for the occasion.

What note did the last episode end on?

Considering his nightmare to be a bad omen, Ha Ram told Cheong-gi to forget whatever may have happened in the past. He refused to accept that he was the child who had helped her and played with her when she was blind. Cheong-gi, on the other hand, had decided not to heed his advice.

This time, he wants to protect her and keep her away from the palace. Yet, she decides to protect him instead. Cheong-gi also gets an opportunity to learn the truth about what really happened in the past. Prince Yangmyung gives her the option of living in the palace as a painter from the looks of it.

A still of Prince Yangmyung in Lovers of the Red Sky.(Image via sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

He asks her if she doesn't want to learn the truth. After all, her father is not only ill but has caught the attention of Prince Yangmyung's brother as well. He saw the devil Mawang in the second prince. The second prince had tried to be the home of Mawang from the past but had failed. So the mention of the demon in his presence has put Cheong-gi's father in grave danger.

She must act quickly, yet she seems to be worried about Ha Ram as well in the promo for Lovers of the Red Sky episode 7. What happens next remains to be seen on September 27th and 28th.

Edited by Danyal Arabi