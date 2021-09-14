Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5: Cheong-gi wonders whether Ha Ram is the boy she met years ago

[SPOLIERS AHEAD] Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5 began with Supervisor Ha (Ahn Hyd-syeop) of Seowoongwan helping Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung) enter the painters meet. Her participation identity card was not on her, and if not for this man she wouldn't have made it.

According to Cheong-gi, he is just a nice person, a senior who helped out someone in need. Of course, Supervisor Ha, aka Ha Ram, was aware that this woman is the young visually impaired girl he had met when they were young.

Yet, he didn't voice his suspicions. In fact, he decided in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5 that his feelings were to be left in the past. He has a bigger picture to keep in mind.

The revenge that he had planned on the royal family needed to be carried out, and feelings that he considered fleeting were not to be taken seriously.

Can Ha Ram stay away from Cheong-gi in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5?

Yet, he was extremely happy to be in Cheong-gi's company in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5. For one, despite having a guide around to help him navigate the grounds of the painting competition, he accepted Cheong-gi's help.

He also enjoyed how Cheong-gi worried about his well-being. She believed that he would be in danger. He helped her get away from the Wolseongdong men who were after her for outing their fake paintings business in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5.

The truth was that the man who headed the Wolseongdong was Ha Ram. Ha Ram operated under a secret identity.

He also gained wealth and information -- both to be used to help him exact revenge against the royal family. They had harmed his family and killed his mother and father. The reason he had held out all this time was to ensure that he could exact revenge for all members of his family.

So every time Cheong-gi mentioned Wolseongdong in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5, he enjoyed the moment for the irony. He also sought out information about her, he paid extra attention to things that were related to her. So, it is highly improbable that he would stay away from the young painter.

How did Cheong-gi learn about Ha Ram's past in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5?

Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5 saw Cheong-gi participate in the competition held by the prince in the hopes of winning the competition. She had a wish that needed to be fulfilled. One that her father's life depended on.

So when the prince had judged her painting as not being eligible to move on to the next round, she had stood up to the prince. The fact was that her painting was indeed brilliant. It was good enough to be called a divine painting. Yet, because the prince had figured out that she was the copy cat painter; he didn't want her to proceed further.

Fortunately, she did get help from a senior painter who pledged his reputation for her. He even went against the Prince's judgment to defend Cheong-gi's painting when she herself had given up on going to the next round of the competition.

Coincidentally, right at the time, two butterflies had taken to Cheong-gi's painting in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5, as if to indicate that her painting was divine enough for them to believe that the flowers portrayed within were real.

Of course she got to pass the first round. That led to speculation from other painters that she had connections. One of them had spotted her with Ha Ram, and he was the one who wondered if the "red-eye water demon" had made butterflies appear to help his lady out in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5.

A still of Prince Yangmyung in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 5 (Image via Instagram/sbsdrama.official)

That piqued Cheong-gi's curiosity and she asked her friend about Ha Ram and learned that the man was sacrificed to the god during the rain festival years ago.

Ha Ram's prompt for the second round of the painting competition in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 5 referred to their experience in the peach field, which strengthened her suspicions further.

