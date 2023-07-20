Elite renewed for a season 8 on Netflix 

The Spanish teen drama series Elite is set to return with a new season 7, exclusively on Netflix, on Friday, October 20, 2023. Fans have been eagerly anticipating what the upcoming season will bring. In addition to the excitement of season 7, there's more good news for followers of the series.

On July 6, 2023, Netflix announced that Elite has been renewed for an eighth season. However, this news comes with a hint of bittersweetness, as season 8 will be the final season of the show.

Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona have acted as creators of the Spanish series. Elite centers around the lives of the students of a fictional elite high school named Las Encinas. Over the six seasons, the series has shed light upon the relationships and conflicts between the upper class students and the working class students.

Ever since the news of the arrival of the series' seventh season and the renewal of the series for season 8 was disclosed by Netflix, the audience has been quite curious to learn all about the upcoming season. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about Elite season 7 and 8, ahead of their arrival on Netflix.

Elite season 7 will star Omar Ayuso and season 8 will feature show veteran Mina El Hammani

What to expect from the 7th and 8th seasons of Elite?

Scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, the upcoming brand new season 7 of the Netflix Spanish series has been created by Jamie Vaca and Carlos Montero. Menna Fité, Lino Escalera, Ana Vázquez and Roger Gual have acted as directors for the seventh season. The air time for the new season is 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The release date for the eighth and final season is yet to be released,

As revealed by Netflix's Tudum, season 7 of the teen drama series will chronicle a new mystery similar to the preceding seasons, that will also be set in the backdrop of Las Encinas. It has also been disclosed by the streaming platform that the new season will see an array of new faces. Some of the pivotal characters in the series will be seen going to therapy as well.

Other than that, not many plot points have been revealed for the 7th season. As for the final season 8, no storyline is available yet. Thus, fans have to wait in order to learn more about the final season.

Who are on the cast list for season 7 and 8?

The cast members returning for Elite season 7 include:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Valentina Zenere as Isadora Artiñán

André Lamoglia as Iván Carvalho

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Ander Puig as Nicolás "Nico" Fernández de Velasco Viveros

Álex Pastrana as Raúl

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

The new additions to the cast list for the upcoming season 7 entail:

Mirela Balić as Chloe

Fernando Líndez

Gleb Abrosimov

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

Alejandro Albarracín

Anitta

In season 8, one of the show's original cast members, Mina El Hammani will be seen reprising her fan-favorite role as Nadia Shanaa. Besides her, most of the cast members from season 7 will reprise their roles in the final season as well, including Iván Mendes, Mirela Balić, Fernando Líndez, Nadia Al Saidi and Álex Pastrana, among several others.

Two new actors will also join the cast of season 8, which includes Nuno Gallego and Ane Rot.

Don't forget to watch season 7 of Elite, which will debut on October 20, 2023, on Netflix.