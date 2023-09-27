Lupin Part 3: Release date, cast, what to expect, and more

Lupin Part 3 is slated to hit Netflix on October 5, 2023. The French mystery thriller will consist of seven episodes, two more than what the earlier parts offered. As per the previous trend, all episodes of Lupin Part 3 will be released on the same day.

The official synopsis for Part 3 reads:

“Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Lupin Part 3 will again see Omar Sy as the gentleman thief Assane Diop along with several other actors set to reprise their respective roles.

Lupin Part 3: Trailer, characters, and other details

Apart from Sy, the third part of the streaming TV series will also star Ludivine Sagnier as his estranged wife Claire, Etan Simon as their son Raoul, and Antoine Gouy as Assane’s best friend and part-time crime partner Benjamin Fere/Ben.

Other members of the cast include Soufiane Guerrab as Detective Youssef Guédira, Shirine Boutella as Lt. Sofia Belkacem, and Vincent Londez as Capitaine Romain Laugier, among others.

The trailer for Lupin Part 3 was released earlier this month and gave us an insight into what the upcoming edition has to offer. It somewhat toes the line of the summary given above.

The clip starts with Lupin dialing the authorities and informing them of his plan to rob the Black Pearl. This leaves the police puzzled as they wonder “What kind of thief invites you to his own robbery.”

But we all know Assane is no simple thief and he decamps with the Pearl in front of their eyes. However, someone has kidnapped his mother and wants the expensive object in exchange for her life, putting the charming robber in a pickle.

Further, glimpses of a hopeful Claire and an optimistic Raoul raise hopes that Lupin Part 3 might give us the much-awaited family reunion.

Lasting a little over two minutes, the promotional clip for the third part is inundated with stylish costumes, skilled makeup shots, and fine camera angles.

Made by George Kay and François Uzan, Lupin is based on a fictional character named Arsène Lupin. The Maurice Leblanc-created character is a gentleman thief and a master of disguise, the same traits seen in the lead man of the Netflix series.

Filming for the upcoming part commenced in late 2021 and went on till mid-2022. Lupin Part 3 has Ludovic Bernard, Daniel Grou, and Xavier Gens as the directors and comes more than two years after Part 2 which premiered on June 11, 2021.

In April, the social media accounts of Netflix announced the release date for Lupin Part 3 and said, “Guess who's back in the city of light.”

The update also contained a photo of Sy as Assane striking a flamboyant pose atop a tower overlooking his next robbery spot, the prestigious Maison Everlin.

While waiting for the third part to drop, you can watch all three seasons of Lupin on Netflix in the meantime.