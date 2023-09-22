“I’m so ready for them”: Fans express excitement as Suzy and Yang Se-jeong confirmed to star in the new Netflix romance-drama, Doona

Suzy and Yang Se-jeong's new Netflix romance drama, Doona, will be released on October 20, 2023. On September 21, Netflix released dreamy posters and the first trailer for Doona, which is based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs.

The upcoming series is a fairytale romance between a now-retired K-pop idol, Doona, and a regular university student, Won-jun, played by Suzy and Yang Se-jeong, respectively.

Doona used to be the lead vocalist of a popular K-pop group, but one fine day, she withdrew from the group and announced her retirement. Doona now lives in a shared house near a university. On the other hand, Won-jun is an ordinary college student and leads a regular life. However, Won-jun's life turns upside down when he falls for Doona, beginning a fairytale, ever-lasting romance.

Undoubtedly, fans are excited about their first pairing on screen and have taken to social media to lavish praise for Doona's first set of posters and teaser.

Suzy and Yang Se-jeong make for a perfect on-screen match in the first set of posters and teasers for Doona

If the teasers and posters are anything to go by, Suzy and Yang Se-jeong's upcoming romance drama Doona is the perfect romantic drama to watch this fall. In the twin close-up posters painted with ruminative and dream-like colors, Doona and Won-jun look intently into the camera, hiding secrets yet showcasing the deep desire for true love and companionship.

In her solo poster, the Start-Up star looks straight into the camera, warning gently, "But don't fall for me either," with the rest of the poster littered with rhetorical questions about Doona's life as an ex-K-pop idol and a troubled past she wants to leave behind.

On the other hand, the Still 17 star looks like the lovable boy-next-door in his solo poster, looking slightly away from the camera with the words "I don't want to feel butterflies over something meaningless," with loving messages and quotes scattered over his poster as if he is professing his love for Doona.

Finally, Suzy and Yang Se-jeong make for a picture-perfect on-screen pair as they lovingly look into each other's eyes in the picturesque couple poster. The romantic text reads, "What will you do if I actually end up falling for you," giving fans a glimpse of the sweet, forbidden romance ready to unfold between Suzy and Yang Se-jeong's characters.

Not only the posters, Suzy and Yang Se-jeong star in an equally captivating teaser of Doona, sharing a peek into their enchanting "housemates to lovers" romance trope. In the teaser, the regular university student Won-jun is enthralled by his beautiful, ex-idol housemate Doona. Despite his best attempts, he cannot help but be enamored by her.

Doona boldly makes a move toward a shy Won-jun, who finds himself reciprocating despite the forbidden nature of their impending love story.

Suzy and Yang Se-jeong's fans back-up their magical pairing with affirmative messages on social media

This may be the first time Suzy and Yang Se-jeong are paired opposite each othe but fans already love the brief glimpse into their magical on-screen chemistry in the much-awaited romance drama Doona. The drama will be directed by PD Lee Jung-hyo, who directed the blockbuster romance drama Crash Landing On You, starring now real-life married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in lead roles.

Furthermore, this is the first romantic role for both actors in a while. She starred in the 2022 thriller series Anna in the titular namesake role, flexing her acting chops. At the same time, he starred in the 2019 drama My Country: The New Age alongside Woo Do-hwan.

Fans are excited for their first-time pairing, and their heartwarming reactions are proof.

Doona is all set to air on October 20 on Netflix and will reportedly have nine episodes.