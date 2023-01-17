First Look: Suzy and Yang Se-jeong look enchanting in the first look of upcoming rom-com drama Doona

On January 17, 2023, Suzy and Yang Se-jeong’s first look of the upcoming rom-com K-drama Doona was unveiled.

The upcoming rom-com K-drama is based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs and follows Won-joon, an ordinary university student, and retired K-pop idol Doona as they meet at a shared house.

In the first stills unveiled, Suzy looks gorgeous in a noodle-strap top, wearing a jacket, her beautiful hair cascading down her shoulders as she looks at someone below her. On the other hand, Yang Se-jeong looks handsome as a young and hopeful university student, carrying bags and wearing his university hoodie. Needless to say, viewers are excited to see Suzy and Yang Se-jeong being paired together for the first time.

Suzy plays a retired K-pop idol opposite college student Yang Se-jeong in Doona

𝓓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 #VODCAZUNIVERSE @suzgy



It hasn’t been an hour since the still cuts of Suzy and Yang Sejeong for ‘Lee Doona’ made it on theqoo but it’s already trending in the HOT category with over 31k views and still counting.

⠀ ⠀ 𝓓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 #VODCAZUNIVERSE @suzgy theqoo.net/index.php?mid=… theqoo.net/index.php?mid=… ⠀ ⠀It hasn’t been an hour since the still cuts of Suzy and Yang Sejeong for ‘Lee Doona’ made it on theqoo but it’s already trending in the HOT category with over 31k views and still counting.⠀ ⠀ twitter.com/suzgy/status/1… ⠀ ⠀ It hasn’t been an hour since the still cuts of Suzy and Yang Sejeong for ‘Lee Doona’ made it on theqoo but it’s already trending in the HOT category with over 31k views and still counting. ⠀ ⠀ twitter.com/suzgy/status/1… https://t.co/gsmSNiEvlS

Suzy will play the role of Lee Doo-na, also known as Doona, a retired K-pop idol who was once the main vocalist of the popular idol group Dream Sweet but has chosen to live away from the limelight. Doona lives in a shared accommodation near her university.

Post her retirement, Doona is attending Minsong University and is part of the Department of Theater and Film. With her gorgeous looks and diva-like aura, she has attracted many suitors to her, however, she is not interested in pursuing any romance.

On the other hand, Yang Se-jeong, will step in the shoes of Won-joon, a regular college student who is an extremely good-natured and warm-hearted person. He too lives in the shared accommodation near the university and with time wins over the beautiful Doona with his charms and kind nature.

This will be Yang Se-jeong's first project since completing his mandatory military service in November 2021. Notably, this is the first time, the Uncontrollably Fond star has been paired opposite Yang Se-jeong and fans are excited.

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents SUZY LEE DOONA SUZY LEE DOONA 🤤 SUZY LEE DOONA SUZY LEE DOONA 🤤❤️ https://t.co/3DQkn3Gssd

ichaaaa_ @ichaa_sz



Lee doona official cuts already trending on instiz. Are you ready for Suzy and Yang Sejeong chemistry???



instiz.net/name_enter/863…



#배수지 #수지 #SUZY #BAESUZY Instiz HOT: "A picture of Lee Doona came up, but Suzy's visual is crazy"Lee doona official cuts already trending on instiz. Are you ready for Suzy and Yang Sejeong chemistry??? Instiz HOT: "A picture of Lee Doona came up, but Suzy's visual is crazy"Lee doona official cuts already trending on instiz. Are you ready for Suzy and Yang Sejeong chemistry??? 🔗instiz.net/name_enter/863…#배수지 #수지 #SUZY #BAESUZY https://t.co/LKlwnYEmxe

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents



Comments are saying “Suzy is crazy”, “this is legendary”, “Suzy herself is Lee Doona” and so on.



People are really looking forward to it It’s also the only drama that made it in theqoo hot category after Netflix released the list.Comments are saying “Suzy is crazy”, “this is legendary”, “Suzy herself is Lee Doona” and so on.People are really looking forward to it It’s also the only drama that made it in theqoo hot category after Netflix released the list. Comments are saying “Suzy is crazy”, “this is legendary”, “Suzy herself is Lee Doona” and so on. People are really looking forward to it ❤️

indini kyu 🫧 @CapitayIist i need the suzy yang sejeong and yoona junho dramas now!! i need the suzy yang sejeong and yoona junho dramas now!!

The duo's upcoming show Doona will be directed by Lee Jung-hyo, responsible for some of the biggest and most successful K-dramas like Crash Landing On You, The Good Wife, Life on Mars and Romance is a Bonus Book among others.

More about Suzy and Yang Se-jeong

The talented Korean star known by her real name Bae Suzy, is a multi-talented star. She is a singer, actor, model, and host, who debuted under JYP Entertainment with their Korean-Chinese girl group Miss A. She soon made her debut as an actress with the teen show Dream High alongside Kim Soo-hyun, IU and Ok Taecyeon.

Eventually, she went on to lead various K-dramas including Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Start Up, and Anna. Since her debut movie Architecture 101 in 2012, Suzy was given the title “Nation’s First Love” and is regarded as one of the top visuals and most talented stars in South Korea.

The Start Up star will be playing an idol for the first time on a show.

Yang Se-jeong, is a well-known actor and model who first entered the scene with the drama Temperature of Love. He went on to star in Dr Romantic, Still 17, and My Country: The New Age. He enlisted for his mandatory military service soon after the show and was discharged in 2021.

Doona will air sometime in the fourth quarter on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes