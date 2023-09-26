The Fall of the House of Usher: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the upcoming gothic horror drama

The Fall of the House of Usher is the next big thing on Netflix. A Mike Flanagan show, it will be an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name.

Mike Flanagan never lets his faithfulness to source material get ahead of his vision or interpretation of the text. Therefore, so many horror works we see from him, like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, etc., were able to claim critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

True to its name, The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere this fall on October 12, 2023. It will be a much-awaited treat for horror fanatics around Halloween.

The official trailer of The Fall of the House of Usher shows an eerie atmosphere with the classic raven of Poe within the first few seconds. However, Flanagan being true to his nature, this does not seem like an adaptation that follows its source material too closely.

The Fall of the House of Usher is “batsh*t crazy in the best possible way”

According to Netflix’s official blog, Tudum, the plot follows Roderick Usher, who has built a pharmaceutical empire with his sister Madeline. However, he is haunted by a shapeshifting demon and a fixated attorney who wants to unravel the corruption behind his corporation. At the same time, Roderick’s children start dying brutally in a mysterious manner.

The Netflix blog has hinted that the shapeshifting demon can be traced back to another very iconic Poe character. By the looks of the teaser poster of The Fall of the House of Usher released by Netflix and the trailer, it seems that The Raven, one of Poe’s iconic characters and poems, might have something to do with it.

Carla Gugino, who is playing the shape-shifting monster Verna, talked to Netflix about the production.

“There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that,” You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma.”

It will be a joint venture of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy under Intrepid Pictures in a partnership with Netflix. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will take a rush of four episodes each of this eight-part miniseries.

The cast of The Fall of the House of Usher

Many familiar faces from Mike Flanagan’s earlier movies and TV shows will pop up in The Fall of the House of Usher. Bruce Greenwood (Doctor Sleep) as Roderick Usher, and Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting Bly Manor) will be playing Verna, the shapeshifting demon. Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass) as Camille L'Espanaye, the PR head, and Henry Thomas (Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep) as Fredrick Usher are some of the faces confirmed to be on the show.

Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) will also be on the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher: What can the audience expect?

Mike Flanagan is known for his signature style in horror, focusing more on the psychological aspects that he can draw out of a book than being faithful to the source material. It becomes even more evident if one takes a look at the Haunting miniseries. So, whether one has already read the book, there is always room for surprises.

The Fall of the House of Usher will be an eight-part miniseries that airs on Netflix. Fans can always check out Mike Flanagan’s other works to get into the mood for the spooky season.